THE TONY BENNETT EXPERIENCE Will Come to the Plaza Hotel & Casino for One Night Only

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The Plaza Hotel & Casino will welcome The Tony Bennett Experience to its classic Vegas showroom for one night only, Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Featuring Las Vegas headliner and tribute artist Tom Stevens and his Jazz Ensemble, The Tony Bennett Experience celebrates Tony Bennett's 100th Anniversary. The show will transport guests back in time to the golden era of music as Stevens channels the legendary Tony Bennett with his smooth vocals and charismatic Stage Presence.

Backed by an authentic, Bennett style four-piece band, Stevens will bring to life all of Bennett's greatest hits, from "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" to "The Way You Look Tonight."

Recognized as the personification of “Retro Vegas” when Las Vegas was the capital of cool, Stevens effortlessly captures the essence of Tony Bennett's timeless sound and style, all inside the Plaza's vintage Vegas showroom offering plush red velvet booths and cocktail service.

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