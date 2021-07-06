Plans Revealed for The Beverly Theater Coming to Downtown Las Vegas

On the heels of the recent announcement of entertainment executive Kip Kelly being named Founding Creative Director, plans have been revealed for The Beverly Theater, a new independent film house and performance theater set to debut in downtown Las Vegas. The Lucy, The Writer's Block, and the fully funded theater, which breaks ground this fall, fulfills a nearly $30 million commitment to the arts on 6th street along by The Rogers Foundation and will make its debut in mid-2022.

The Beverly Theater will host independent film, music happenings, artistic performances, literary experiences, and educational programming seven days a week. The not-for-profit venue will be perfectly situated next to the popular independent bookstore, The Writer's Block at The Lucy. The Beverly Theater will further catalyze creativity and enhance the already burgeoning cultural scene in Las Vegas.

"My affinity for books and film is no secret but being a faithful supporter of the arts means making sure the community has what it needs to flourish, and that's the true motivation for this venue," said Beverly Rogers, Chairman of the Board, The Rogers Foundation. "Developing a permanent home for independent film and artistic expression fills a void in Southern Nevada and we are thrilled to add yet another creative vessel to our humble little corner on 6th in downtown Las Vegas."

The two-story, 14,306 square-foot film house and performance theater will feature three distinct areas including the main theater, terrace, and courtyard, each thoughtfully designed and purposefully dialed-in to allow for unique content offerings and consistent programming. Additionally, The Beverly Theater will have an on-site box office, retail/concession space, fully loaded green room (affectionately named The Teddy), catering kitchen, and educational workspaces.

"Uncommon...that's the type of content we're working hard to curate," said Founding Creative Director Kip Kelly. "Our goal is to create a flurry of hand-crafted activity that attracts fans, elevates independent voices, and provides a safe creative space for cinema and the arts. Bringing a new theater to Las Vegas is an important responsibility and our program will be for the people. We have to get it right."

The main theater will feature raked seating of just over 150 seats resting on a retractable platform that can allow for expanded standing room capacity and convert the venue into a multi-purpose black box theater with the push of a button. Multiple lighting plots will allow the theater to be used in a variety of different ways and can be staged in multiple directions. With extraordinary emphasis on the film-watching experience, the 360 square-foot screen is coupled with a motorized cinema masking system and has been designed to maximize viewing angles from every seat in the house.

Overlooking 6th Street, the terrace is strategically wired for audio and sound. Perfect for intimate performances, secondary cinema screening, and social happenings. The courtyard provides a more intimate space ideal for book clubs, educational gatherings, reading, working, coffee-drinking and more.

Powered by Meyer Sound, Cirque theater's sound system of choice, The Beverly Theater will feature a custom audio experience with Constellation, a platform that integrates high-quality loudspeakers, microphones, digital processing, patented algorithms, and proprietary certification techniques in a flexible package. This enables The Beverly Theater to transform its architectural acoustics with a finger tap, affording incomparable sonic flexibility. The Constellation system provides audiences with a robust surround cinema package, gives performers a microphone-free experience, and provides maximum flexibility for music performances, allowing multiple musical genres to enjoy the perfect acoustics for their performance.

The Beverly Theater's exceptional design is the work of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Bringing the theater to life as general contractor will be Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Grand Canyon Development Partners will manage the construction process on behalf of the Foundation.

The brainchild of namesake philanthropist Beverly Rogers, The Beverly Theater further underscores The Rogers Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting the arts.

Follow @BeverlyTheater across all platforms or subscribe at www.thebeverlytheater.com for more secrets.