PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Event Announced At Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

Step back in time and experience the thrill of a moving picture with dynamic organ accompaniment like they did back in the early 1900's! The original silent film, Phantom of the Opera, will be shown while composer, improviser, artist and Reno native Dorothy Papadakos performs theatrical organ music right along with the action.

See this dramatic theatrical experience on November 9, at 7 pm. Papadakos, will perform at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Ave., Reno. Tickets are $40. Tickets can be purchased on-line at phantom-spe.eventbrite.com.

VIP seating available! Get reserved seating Plus a wine and hors d'oeuvre reception before the movie at 6 pm. The VIP reception and reserved seating for the film are $75. Tickets can be purchased at phantom-spe.eventbrite.com.

Meet the woman behind the music! Charity Gala Dinner with Papadakos. Enjoy a gourmet dinner, spend some one-on-one time with Papadakos and help support St. Paul's Episcopal Church Building Improvement Fund. Wednesday, November 6 at 6 pm at Trinity Cathedral. Tickets are $125; Table of 10 for $1000. Tickets can be purchased at opera-gala-din.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds will go to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Building Improvement Fund in Sparks. St. Paul's must replace its roof and parking lot to stay open and continue to support the local community, including their food pantry to feed the hungry.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You