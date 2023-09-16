Peter Grosz from GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Joins Hyprov Tonight!

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis has announced Peter Grosz as star improviser this week! Taking improv to a whole new level, HYPROV boasts some of the funniest minds in the business and promises to leave audiences laughing until their sides ache. With an unforgettable blend of hypnosis and side-splitting improvisation, this is a must-see experience this summer.

Emmy Award winner Peter Grosz is best known for being part of the “Two Guys” in the popular Sonic commercials.

Peter Grosz began his theatrical and improv training at iO Chicago and wrote and performed in four reviews on The Second City's ETC stage. He recently appeared in Mark Mylod's critically acclaimed film, THE MENU. Peter recently starred alongside Sean Hayes in the play GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, on Broadway following a successful run at the Goodman Theater last year. His other film credits include STRANGER THAN FICTION, ROUGH NIGHT, THINGS HEARD AND SEEN, and HERE TODAY.



TV credits include VINYL, SEARCH PARTY, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, a recurring role as Sidney Purcell on VEEP, and the upcoming WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS. Writing credits include AT HOME WITH Amy Sedaris, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers and THE COLBERT REPORT, for which he won two Emmys and he was the Executive Producer of and played Mike Pence on THE PRESIDENT SHOW.

Peter was featured in Lincoln Center's production of “A Kid Like Jake” at LCT3 and can currently be heard as a frequent panelist on NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me.

ABOUT HYPROV

HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS, created by Asad Mecci, Colin Mochrie, and Jeff Andrews, begins with world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive "Hyprovisors" then join a world-class improviser to form an instant improv troupe and perform the rest of the show, all while under hypnosis.

In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the Hyprovisors' uninhibited, unconscious minds and audience suggestions, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience. The show also features improvised music throughout.

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is produced by Sarah Power with Zvi & Lorena Shiff, Pat Hargis, Oui BeLeaf (NHR), and Associate Producer Joan Tosani. Cody Lassen serves as Executive Producer. Music Director: John Hilsen, NY show directed by Stan Zimmerman.