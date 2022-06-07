Park West Gallery Announces June Artist Showcase With Artist, Entertainer and Philanthropist Stephen Fishwick

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is continuing its artist showcase series in June with a free exhibition and fan event with artist, entertainer, philanthropist Stephen Fishwick. Held Saturday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Fishwick's patented "Art Attack" performance, in which he transforms a blank canvas into an explosion of art and iconic images, while being choreographed to music and dance.

Stephen Fishwick's ability to infuse color, movement, and sound into each of his paintings creates an aesthetic style all his own. His personal mission is to constantly push himself creatively and, with over 20 years of experience in the field of commercial art, it's easy to see that Fishwick has become a master of his craft.



Stephen has earned the title of official artist for such intellectual properties as Elvis Presley Enterprises, the estates of Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Rush and Kiss to name a few.



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.



