Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery Announces Artist Showcase With World-Renowned Contemporary Artist Marcus Glenn

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery will welcome world-acclaimed contemporary artist Marcus Glenn to the famed Las Vegas Strip, for a free exhibition and fan event.

Held Saturday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Glenn's one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live painting, meet and greet and Q&A. Fans will also have the opportunity to win a number of prizes, including artwork from Marcus Glenn's featured collection.

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery recently expanded its footprint on the famed Las Vegas Strip, with two new locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas . The world's largest art dealer, Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery showcases hundreds of timeless works from iconic artists ranging from Picasso to Las Vegas' own Michael Godard

Marcus Glenn is one of the most exciting young artists to emerge in recent years. Marcus is proudly a Detroit native - born and raised. His studio has long been in the heart of Corktown - the oldest neighborhood in the Motor City. He has commissioned works of art hanging in exclusive private and public collections throughout the world. He is one of the most widely collected contemporary artists, and his collectors eagerly await each new creation.