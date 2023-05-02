PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week

Emmy and Golden Globe winning choreographer and producer Jeff Kutash ("Splash!") joins forces with composer Keith Thompson ("Jersey Boys," "Composers Showcase") to present "Puttin' On The Glitz," an exciting musical benefit concert on May 15 that celebrates "Mr. Showmanship," Liberace. The concert will kick off Liberace Legacy Week, which includes the "King of Bling's" birthday celebration and the commemoration of Liberace Avenue, the newly named city street honoring the man that was once Las Vegas' highest paid and most revered entertainer and piano man!

"Puttin' On The Glitz" will be presented on Monday evening, May 15, at Coops Cabaret & Hot Spot in Commercial Center, an iconic vintage Vegas shopping and dining complex along Liberace Avenue between Joe W. Brown Drive and Maryland Parkway. A 6 p.m. cocktails and hors d'oeuvres/happy hour will be followed at 7 p.m. by a one-hour musical concert which will feature internationally renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry, known as the Hands of Liberace because of his role as hand and body double for Michael Douglas in the HBO biopic, "Behind the Candelabra," and powerhouse Broadway vocalists Brent Barrett ("The Phantom," "Chicago") and Niki Scalera ("Hairspray," "Tarzan," "Cocktail Cabaret"). The event will also showcase a special sneak preview of "GLITZ!," a brand new Las Vegas entertainment production spectacular created by director Kutash and premiering the new original theme song written by Thompson, Glitz's musical director and Composers Showcase founder and host. For more info. visit Glitz.Show.

Tickets are $125 per person including cocktails and hors d'oeuvres buffet available at Coopscabaret.com or call 702.998.6534.

Proceeds will benefit nonprofits The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas and the Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts.