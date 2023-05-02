Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week

The performance is on May 15.

May. 02, 2023  

PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week

Emmy and Golden Globe winning choreographer and producer Jeff Kutash ("Splash!") joins forces with composer Keith Thompson ("Jersey Boys," "Composers Showcase") to present "Puttin' On The Glitz," an exciting musical benefit concert on May 15 that celebrates "Mr. Showmanship," Liberace. The concert will kick off Liberace Legacy Week, which includes the "King of Bling's" birthday celebration and the commemoration of Liberace Avenue, the newly named city street honoring the man that was once Las Vegas' highest paid and most revered entertainer and piano man!

"Puttin' On The Glitz" will be presented on Monday evening, May 15, at Coops Cabaret & Hot Spot in Commercial Center, an iconic vintage Vegas shopping and dining complex along Liberace Avenue between Joe W. Brown Drive and Maryland Parkway. A 6 p.m. cocktails and hors d'oeuvres/happy hour will be followed at 7 p.m. by a one-hour musical concert which will feature internationally renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry, known as the Hands of Liberace because of his role as hand and body double for Michael Douglas in the HBO biopic, "Behind the Candelabra," and powerhouse Broadway vocalists Brent Barrett ("The Phantom," "Chicago") and Niki Scalera ("Hairspray," "Tarzan," "Cocktail Cabaret"). The event will also showcase a special sneak preview of "GLITZ!," a brand new Las Vegas entertainment production spectacular created by director Kutash and premiering the new original theme song written by Thompson, Glitz's musical director and Composers Showcase founder and host. For more info. visit Glitz.Show.

Tickets are $125 per person including cocktails and hors d'oeuvres buffet available at Coopscabaret.com or call 702.998.6534.

Proceeds will benefit nonprofits The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas and the Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts.




Comedian Matteo Lane Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With THE AL DENTE Photo
Comedian Matteo Lane Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With THE AL DENTE TOUR, July 29
This summer, comedian Matteo Lane will make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with “The Al Dente” Tour.
U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo
U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency
Due to extraordinary ongoing demand which has seen over one million ticket requests registered, Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation has announced an additional 5 dates for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue.
Coops Cabaret And Hot Spot Welcomes Celebrity Chef Matthew Underwood Photo
Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Welcomes Celebrity Chef Matthew Underwood
Chef Matthew Underwood will bring his culinary talents to Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. Known for his style, flair, and signature dishes, Chef Matthew brings over 20 years of passion and experience as an executive chef.
Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Vi Photo
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023
Scott Bradlee's genre-bending musical variety show, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) will make a stop on their Life in the Past Lane World Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Limited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and FriendsLimited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and Friends
May 2, 2023

​​​​​​​Jimmy Kimmel and friends, A-list comedians Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross and Nick Kroll, with a special appearance by famed YouTuber Mark Rober, will headline  “It's No Joke” – an intimate night of comedy, food and drink in support of critical Project ALS research.
PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy WeekPUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week
May 2, 2023

Emmy and Golden Globe winning choreographer and producer Jeff Kutash (“Splash!”) joins forces with composer Keith Thompson (“Jersey Boys,” “Composers Showcase”) to present “Puttin' On The Glitz,” an exciting musical benefit concert on May 15 that celebrates “Mr. Showmanship,” Liberace.  
Comedian Matteo Lane Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With THE AL DENTE TOUR, July 29Comedian Matteo Lane Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With THE AL DENTE TOUR, July 29
May 1, 2023

This summer, comedian Matteo Lane will make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with “The Al Dente” Tour.
Kevin Hart Concludes Record-Breaking Reality Check Tour At Resorts World TheatreKevin Hart Concludes Record-Breaking Reality Check Tour At Resorts World Theatre
April 25, 2023

This July, Kevin Hart will return to Resorts World Las Vegas for back-to-back performances at Resorts World Theatre, marking the conclusion of his record breaking Reality Check Tour on Friday, July 7, 2023 and Saturday, July 8, 2023. The stand-up shows will deliver side-splitting laughs and a comedic experience unlike any other. 
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Will Perform At Santa Fe StationUkulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Will Perform At Santa Fe Station
April 25, 2023

Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Friday, July 07, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m.
share