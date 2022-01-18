PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Offers Complimentary Tickets To Transportation Workers Through February 28

Hailing all transportation workers: Piff the Magic Dragon is honoring the hard work of public transit employees, ride-hailing service workers and taxi and limousine drivers with an enchanting offer. Las Vegas' favorite magic dragon is inviting transportation workers to receive up to four complimentary tickets to his acclaimed show at Flamingo Las Vegas through Monday, Feb. 28.



"Our transportation workers literally move us," said Piff. "They pick us up, get us to our destinations safely, and work incredibly hard to do so. We'd like to move them with a special offer to enjoy a night of magic."

Complimentary tickets (limit four) are available to all transportation workers through Monday, Feb. 28. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3reR10w and provide a full name, mobile telephone number, email address, select show date and the number of tickets requested. All reservations must be made 48 hours in advance of the preferred show date. Management reserves all rights.

Piff the Magic Dragon performs nightly inside of the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. Piff is joined onstage by Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, and showgirl Jade Simone, who entertain guests from the ages of eight to 80 with a nonstop blend of wizardry, wit and sarcasm.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has lauded Piff's show with a coveted A-rating and Piff has received the Best of Las Vegas award for Best Comedian, Best Headliner and Best Magician.

Piff the Magic Dragon performs at 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday inside of the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $62.95 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale. For more information, visit caesars.com/shows or call (855) 234-7469.

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC's "America's Got Talent," Piff the Magic Dragon appears nightly in the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. Alongside his trusty sidekick, Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, and showgirl Jade Simone, Piff delivers a one-of-a-kind comedy and magic show, produced by Stabile Productions, Inc., suitable for guests from the ages of eight to 80. In 2019 Piff was named by Variety as one of 10 Comics to Watch and Casino Comedian of the Year. As The New York Times proclaimed, "How are you going to top a guy in a dragon suit?"