PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Offers Complimentary Tickets To Teachers And Educational Staff Through September 30

Piff the Magic Dragon is welcoming teachers and educational staff back to school with a magical offer throughout September. The breakout star of "America's Got Talent" is inviting educators to receive up to four complimentary tickets to his acclaimed show at Flamingo Las Vegas.



"Teachers and educators are true essential workers and their commitment to our students has been admirable during these difficult times," said Piff. "We'd like to celebrate their return to our classrooms and thank them for their hard work and dedication with this special offer."

Piff the Magic Dragon performs nightly at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre inside Flamingo Las Vegas. Piff is joined onstage by Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, and showgirl Jade Simone, who entertain guests from the ages of eight to 80 with a nonstop blend of wizardry, wit and sarcasm.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has lauded Piff's show with a coveted A-rating and Piff has received the Best of Las Vegas award for Best Comedian.