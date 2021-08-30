PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Offers Complimentary Tickets To Teachers And Educational Staff Through September 30
Piff the Magic Dragon appears nightly at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Piff the Magic Dragon is welcoming teachers and educational staff back to school with a magical offer throughout September. The breakout star of "America's Got Talent" is inviting educators to receive up to four complimentary tickets to his acclaimed show at Flamingo Las Vegas.
"Teachers and educators are true essential workers and their commitment to our students has been admirable during these difficult times," said Piff. "We'd like to celebrate their return to our classrooms and thank them for their hard work and dedication with this special offer."