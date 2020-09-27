Opera Las Vegas Will Present a Production of SCALIA/GINSBURG Next Year

The production is currently set to take the stage between July 8th and 11th of next year.

Opera Las Vegas will present Scalia/Ginsburg next year, KTNV reports. The opera tells the story of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her lifelong friend, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The production is currently set to take the stage between July 8th and 11th of next year.

Read the original story on KTNV.

A comedy about friendship in a divided world, inspired by the words of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, Scalia/Ginsburg was first heard at the Supreme Court of the United States before its world premiere production at noted conductor Lorin Maazel's Castleton Festival. Revised after the passing of Justice Scalia, Scalia/Ginsburg received a sold-out production in 2017 at The Glimmerglass Festival. In 2019, OperaDelaware's mainstage opening of Scalia/Ginsburg became the highest-grossing performance in the company's 74-year history.

Justices Ginsburg and Scalia themselves wrote forewords to Derrick Wang's libretto, an early version of which was published in the Columbia Journal of Law and the Arts and excerpted in Justice Ginsburg's 2016 book My Own Words.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You