Opening Date for OMEGA MART Announced

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, announced today the opening date for its second permanent installation, Omega Mart. Opening its doors on Thursday, February 18th, Omega Mart is the anchor experience at AREA15, an immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets for the highly anticipated experience are now on sale at www.omegamart.com.

More than 325 creatives have been involved with 250+ unique projects inside the exhibition, which will have 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds in true Meow Wolf fashion.

"We're thrilled to launch our exhibition in Las Vegas next month," said Corvas Brinkerhoff, Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas. "We've been working tirelessly to complete the project and can't wait to introduce audiences to an entirely new mode of storytelling that is truly unlike anything they've ever seen before."

Combining eye-popping art with a rich, detailed narrative, Omega Mart is "America's Most Exceptional Grocery Store" and Meow Wolf's most ambitious project to date. Hailed as one of Conde Nast Traveller's "14 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Travel," visitors will soon be able to experience more than 100 custom items such as Impact Corn, Caltucky Freedom Glaze, and Americanized Beef. World-renowned musical and visual artists such as Amon Tobin, Shrine, and Android Jones are among the 50+ collaborators working to create this mind-bending experience, which Thrillist has named one of the top things they're looking forward to in Vegas in 2021.

Implementing safety practices and protocols to protect employees, guests and the community while combating the spread of coronavirus is Meow Wolf's main priority. Here's what to expect when visiting Omega Mart:

Limited Capacity: Omega Mart will operate at 25% capacity and tickets are available exclusively online.

Face Masks: The State of Nevada requires all residents and visitors to wear a face covering.

Temperature Checks: AREA15 utilizes non-invasive thermal cameras at point of entry. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.4 degrees fahrenheit and their entire group will not be allowed entry to the property.

Social Distancing: All visitors will need to practice social distancing and keep a minimum of 6 feet away from other groups and employees during their visit. Creative Operators will be available to help maintain protocol.

Cleaning & HVAC: The frequency of cleaning and sanitizing has been increased in all public spaces with an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces. Omega Mart MERV8 and MERV 13 air filter replacement frequency has been increased and fresh air exchange maximized.

In addition to the above, Meow Wolf has implemented safety measures for staff and the exhibit. Every day, in preparation for guests, Omega Mart will undergo rigorous sanitization. In addition, employees will undergo a health questionnaire, receive daily temperature checks and comprehensive COVID-19 safety and sanitization training to ensure they understand and are confident in managing the physical distancing and hygiene aspects of their roles. There will be hand sanitizer dispensers placed at guest and employee entrances and throughout the exhibit. Omega Mart will make available non-latex gloves for employee and guest use.To learn more about what Meow Wolf is doing to protect visitors, please visit the Meow Wolf website.

Beginning on February 18th, Omega Mart will be open from 3:00pm until 9:00pm Monday through Thursday and from 3:00pm until 12:00am on Fridays. Weekend hours are 10:00am until 12:00am on Saturday and 10:00am until 8:00pm on Sundays. Hours are subject to change.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase for $45 for General Admission ($40 Children / Seniors / Military), and $35 for Nevada Residents ($30 Children / Seniors / Military). Attendees will be required to pre-book a time slot for entry.

Meow Wolf was recognized in Fast Company's 2020 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, and awarded the #1 spot for Live Events. The company is also building a third permanent installation in Denver, which is slated to open in late 2021.