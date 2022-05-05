O By Cirque Du Soleil Relaunches La Grande Expérience, One Of Las Vegas' Most Exclusive VIP Packages

"O" by Cirque du Soleil reintroduces the premium VIP package, La Grande Expérience, where guests are submerged into a world of wonder during the show. The one-of-a-kind offer is now on sale for $500 (including all taxes and fees). Guests can reserve their experience at CirqueDuSoleil.com/O or at the "O" box office.

The behind-the-scenes experience begins with an intimate pre-show reception with hors d'oeuvres, followed by a guided video tour and an exclusive meet and greet with "O" artists. Guests will take in elevated views of the water-inspired masterpiece from the privacy of a lavish VIP Suite with a gourmet treat and private cocktail service with champagne. To commemorate the unbeatable evening, guests are gifted a champagne flute and their photo with the cast.

Inspired by infinity and the elegance of water, "O" combines incredible acrobatics and synchronized swimming to create an experience like no other. The breathtaking production is known around the globe for its award-winning physical feats and elemental acts inside a 1.5-million-gallon pool expertly crafted to dazzle audience members from every angle.

All La Grande Expérience dates (both early and late performance times) are based on availability. "O" by Cirque du Soleil currently performs at Bellagio Resort & Casino Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $79. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.