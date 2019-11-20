Naturally 7 Marked Their Return To M Resort Spa Casino Performing To A Nearly Sold Out Crowd

World-renown a cappella group Naturally 7 returned to the stage for a stellar performance Saturday as they headlined at the M Resort Spa Casino. The nearly sold out crowd witnessed a one-of-a-kind concert experience as Naturally 7 belted out their hits and danced on stage inspiring fans to join them.

Quincy Jones calls them "the best a cappella group in the world" and they proved it Saturday on the M Pavilion stage. Employing their own unique style of "Vocal Play," the amazing ensemble used their voices in unison to recreate different musical instruments from drums to brass to guitars, taking a cappella to a whole new level and making it a great show for everyone.

M Resort Spa Casino, www.themresort.com, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants.





