National Endowment For The Humanities And Nevada Humanities Award Grants To Las Vegas Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum recently received two grants, totaling over $45,000 in support, from Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Joining with the rest of Nevada, the Museum temporarily was closed from March 17 to May 31 this year. But even now, months after reopening, lost revenue remains a threat to the long-term fiscal health of the Museum.

During the time the Museum was temporarily closed, its team began pivoting their educational resources online. These efforts included refreshing the Museum website, offering new live online content, and bringing the wonders of the world to life through videos that can be viewed on-demand on the Museum's new YouTube channel.

This led to a new virtual video program: Enhancing Humanities Understanding through Virtual Learning & Museum Programs. Over the course of 6 months the Museum's Education Department is creating 52 videos that feature humanities-focused content, ranging from life in Ancient Egypt to interviews with an Archeologist about her work and recent discoveries in Nevada. The National Endowment for the Humanities CARES grants selected this as one of two projects in Nevada to support, offering over $30,000 for the retention of staff members to develop this new and exciting online programming.

To date, Nevada Humanities CARES: Emergency Relief Grants has awarded $368,873 to 46 organizations across Nevada. Awards range from $1,000 to $15,000. The Museum received a grant for $15,000.

These grants help offset the financial hardship, resulting from the COVID-19 health emergency so that the Museum can continue inspiring a better appreciation and understanding of the world, the environment, and ourselves.

Families, educators, and students interested in these free online education resources can go online to https://www.lvnhm.org/educationvideos or follow the Museum's YouTube channel.

