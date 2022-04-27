NBT Presents its 50th Anniversary Gala in May

Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with an unforgettable evening of dance on Saturday, May 14, 2022 featuring a variety of classical and contemporary repertoire, guest artists, and special performances by students from NBT's affiliated Academy and Future Dance Scholar program. Tickets from $50.95 and up may be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box Office at (702) 749-2000 or by visiting www.nevadaballet.org.

An artistic vision that would change Las Vegas forever came to life in 1972 and now, 50 years later, NBT invites the community to join them in marking this momentous occasion. "NBT's storied legacy is a testimony to the imagination and innovation of our founders, especially the steadfast leadership of our Co-Founder and Board Co-Chair Nancy Houssels," said Executive Director & CEO, Beth Barbre. "We are forever grateful to our dedicated Board of Trustees, donors, and patrons who have led us to this historic milestone."

Opening the evening's program is New York City Ballet's famed Circus Polka, choreographed by Jerome Robbins and set to the music of Igor Stravinsky. Born from a 1942 Commission to George Balanchine from Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus (for a polka for baby elephants), it was reimagined for the Stravinsky Festival in 1972 featuring students from the School of American Ballet. This special occasion piece will make its Las Vegas debut and feature 48 students from the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre dancing whimsically with a debonair ringmaster.

Audiences will also be treated to exciting performances by Guest Artists, San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers, Sasha De Sola and Tiit Helimets performing the beloved White Swan Pas de Deux as well as the fun and lively ballet, Drum Roll, Please! choreographed by San Francisco Ballet Soloist, Myles Thatcher.

The artists of NBT will then present a reprise of Gerald Arpino's Light Rain (Pas de Deux) originally performed by NBT in 2019, along with excerpts from James Canfield's wildly energetic ballet, Jungle. Set to the music of Future Sound of London, this kaleidoscope of color and movement made its Las Vegas debut in 2009 to critical acclaim.

NBT's Future Dance Scholars will round out this exhilarating night of entertainment with a performance of Send in the Clowns, with music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim and choreographed by Future Dance Scholar alum, Jemoni Powe. Currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City, Powe will further delight audiences with his own self-choreographed solo as part of a special return appearance to Las Vegas.

"As we celebrate this remarkable Anniversary and look toward a bright and exciting future, we wish to elevate the cultural identity of our city in as many ways as possible," said Artistic Director Roy Kaiser. "From beautiful artistry and inspired performances, to dance education and opportunities for youth, we invite the entire community to join us on our journey to the next 50 years."