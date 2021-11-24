NAKED BOYS SINGING Las Vegas Officially Extended

Naked Boys Singing!, the long running off-Broadway musical, has announced it will extend its Las Vegas run at The Jewel Box Theatre through March 6, 2022. The show began an 11-week residency on Sept 15th, starring American Idol's David Hernandez, America's Got Talent finalist Marcus Terell, Eating Out's Chris Salvatore, Going Down in LA-LA Land's Matthew Ludwinski, Louis D'Aprile and Jaden Lux. Due to overwhelming demand, the all-male, all-nude musical revue will continue its residency with all original cast (except Mr. Salvatore) remaining in the show.

In the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, Naked Boys Singing! features five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! Presented by Tom D'Angora and Nick Padgett and directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, the 60-minute show is Las Vegas' only fully nude musical revue. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing!

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers, Naked Boys Singing! premiered in Los Angeles and went on to play in theatres across the country and all around the world. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but its fan base grew to a wide and diverse audience. It opened in New York City in 2000, where it continues its record-breaking off-Broadway run. The New York Daily News calls Naked Boys Singing! "a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between". The film adaptation of Naked Boys Singing! was released in 2007.

The Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing! includes David Hernandez, who first made waves as a fan favorite on season 7 of American Idol. After being eliminated, he made headlines when his past as a stripper came to light. Marcus Terell also faced the judges when he and his group Marcus Terell & The Serenades competed in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent. Matthew Ludwinski has previously starred in the Provincetown production of Naked Boys Singing, but is best known for his starring role in the film Going Down in La La Land. And Las Vegas audiences will be familiar with Louis D'Aprile from his star turn in Sex Tips for Women from a Gay Man. Jaden Lux makes his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing as the dance captain.

Performances are Fridays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for tickets and more information.