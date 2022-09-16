NAKED BOYS SINGING Las Vegas Hits Two Major Milestones This Weekend

Las Vegas got a whole lot of full frontal fun, when the legendary New York musical revue Naked Boys Singing! began a scheduled 12 week residency last September at The Erotic Heritage Museum.

Due to overwhelming demand, and being named the best new musical in Vegas by the BroadwayWorld.com awards, the all-male, all-nude musical revue become an open-ended hit! This weekend, the musical revue adds two more milestones to its Las Vegas residency as it celebrates 200 performances and the show's 1 year anniversary.

Original Vegas company members Louis D'Aprile ("The Naked Maid") and Marcus Terell ("Window to Window") are continuing with the production into the second year. Marcus Terell recently faced the judges on Fox TV's new show Don't Forget the Lyrics and competed in the semi-finals with his group Marcus Terell & The Serenades on America's Got Talent. D'Aprile has made a name for himself in the Las Vegas entertainment scene, having most recently been seen in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. The production also features Tim Garnham (also seen in the New York production and national tour), Cory Moreno, Andrew Ryan Pounders and Robert Ryan. Ben Cohen and Hannah Goldberg serve as the stage manager and assistant stage manager.

As Vegas's only FULLY NUDE musical revue, Naked Boys Singing! is a hilarious and full frontal celebration of the male form. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing! This world-wide musical phenomenon is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man. The show features five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music, nudity, and laughter!

The Las Vegas residency is produced by Tony nominee Tom D'Angora (Caroline, or Change, Barry Manilow's Harmony, NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars) and Nick Padgett (Producing Artistic Director; Padgett Productions) with Tom and Michael D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, A Musical About Star Wars) directing. Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save L.A.'s LGBTQ Celebration Theatre from closing (the attempt worked!) Naked Boys Singing! went on to play from coast-to-coast and all around the world, in 2007 a film adaptation was released, and the show opened in New York in 2000 where it is continuing its record breaking off-Broadway run. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but the shows fan base quickly grew to a wide and diverse audience, it has become a bachelor and bachelorette party staple and the New York Daily News calls it "a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between".

Naked Boys Singing plays Fridays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $55.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for more information.