More Great Retro Style Shows Coming To Las Vegas' Modern Showrooms This Fall

Upcoming shows include all-female cast Motown revue and an all-Elvis tribute show.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

More Great Retro Style Shows Coming To Las Vegas' Modern Showrooms This Fall

The Modern Showrooms (Click Here) inside Alexis Park Resort Hotel in Las Vegas has announced its 2023 Fall Schedule. The Modern Showrooms has become notorious as the home for live classic Las Vegas-style entertainment as it continues to grow and expand with a wide variety of fantastic stage shows.

Two classic shows, All Motown at 8 pm, the only all-female cast Motown revue, and All Shook Up at 6 pm, the only all-Elvis tribute show, will continue to anchor the impressive lineup, both performing seven days a week. Successfully ending its scheduled run after more than a year in residency, Carpenters Legacy will perform its last show Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The award-winning, family-friendly puppet show from the creative minds of DLux Puppets, Wonderland, will continue to delight all ages on weekend afternoons at 4 pm.

"We continue to have an amazing rotation of unique retro shows and performers that simply cannot be seen anywhere else," said Pete Housley, CEO of Admit VIP, which operates the Modern Showrooms. "The demand for these types of shows continues to grow, and the response from guests for Disco Divas blew us away so much we needed to make room for it to expand. Sistas! is the first in a series of planned seasonal mini-residencies."

The demand for Disco Divas since its recent opening has been tremendous, and the show will be expanding to a 5-day-a-week schedule - Friday thru Sunday at 9 pm and Monday and Tuesday at 7 pm. This high-energy production transports audiences back in time with a dynamic lineup of female-centric disco hits from legendary artists such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Cher, Olivia Newton-John, Gloria Gaynor, and many more.

Frankly Frank, starring Gary Anthony, is the only Frank Sinatra tribute show in Las Vegas at 5 pm Sunday-Thursday. King of Diamonds, starring Rob Garrett, the only Neil Diamond Tribute in Las Vegas, continues to have audiences singing along. One last show will be announced shortly and start in late September, paying tribute to one of Las Vegas' iconic male voices; that will harken back to the 1960s with fantastic music and laughs.

Opening October 13th for a thirteen-show run, the Modern Showrooms will welcome a new Halloween tradition with The Wisteria Theater Company's production of the Hocus Pocus Parody - Sistas! This send-up of the classic hit movie will perform a 21+ "naughty" version at 10 pm and a family-friendly 2 pm matinee on select dates through October 2023.

Late-night adult entertainment continues with Aussie Heat, the all-male revue, which has just extended its residency at the Modern Showrooms.

For additional information, show dates and times, and tickets, visit Click Here or call 702-483-8056.




