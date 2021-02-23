Meow Wolf's 'Omega Mart' Announces Extended Hours

Due to high-demand, Meow Wolf has announced the extension of hours at Omega Mart, its sought-after second permanent installation in Las Vegas.

The extended hours are a response to the popularity of the exhibit and will be in place starting this week to help accommodate the increased interest in tickets while adhering to current state guidelines for capacity.

Tickets for the installation are currently available online at www.omegamart.com. As of today, Meow Wolf has officially sold out all tickets for February. Additional dates and times are available online with new dates added regularly.

Omega Mart is "America's Most Exceptional Grocery Store," combining eye-popping art with a rich, detailed narrative brought to life by over 325 creatives. The exhibit features 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds. World-renowned musical and visual artists such as Beach House, Brian Eno, Amon Tobin, Shrine, and Android Jones are among the 50+ collaborators who worked to create this mind-bending experience.

Implementing safety practices and protocols to protect employees, guests and the community while combating the spread of coronavirus is Meow Wolf's main priority. Here's what to expect when visiting Omega Mart: