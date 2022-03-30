McBride's Magic & Mystery School Will Be Featured At This Year's World Championship Of Magic In Quebec

The 2022 FISM (Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques) World Championships of Magic takes place in Québec, Canada from the 25th - 30th July 2022, and will feature the lead faculty of Jeff McBride's Magic & Mystery School in Las Vegas, set up with its own space next to the dealer's room. Founder and master magician Jeff McBride, Dr. Lawrence Hass, who is Dean of the School, and Tobias Beckwith, emeritus faculty, will all deliver lectures featured at the convention. They are joined by Will Bradshaw, an Instructor at the school, and Scott Steelfyre, Instructor and Director of Media for the school.

Jeff McBride is the founder of the Magic & Mystery School, which began back in 1991 with the first Mystery School retreat in upstate New York. The school added regular Master Classes and live Focus classes in 1999 when McBride relocated to Las Vegas to headline at Caesar's Magical Empire. Today, the Magic & Mystery School offers 5-10 events live in Las Vegas each year, in addition to between 12 and 20 classes online. Jeff McBride, Larry Hass and Tobias Beckwith also offer one-on-one consulting to students of the school. Since 2010, the school also presents a weekly streaming show, Mystery School Monday.

McBride has received worldwide acclaim as one of the most innovative and riveting magic performers, ever since his first international tour at the age of 16 as opening act for the Fania All-Stars in Japan. Known for his use of masks, mime, and world-class sleight of hand, McBride has been named Magician of the Year by Hollywood's famed Magic Castle, among his many other awards. He has appeared on every major television network, most recently fooling Penn & Teller on their popular Fool Us! Show. His full evening shows have graced casino showrooms in Las Vegas, Tahoe & Atlantic City, as well as touring venues and arts festivals around the world.

Lawrence Hass, Ph.D., is the Dean of the Magic & Mystery School in Las Vegas. He is former Professor of Philosophy and Theater Arts at Muhlenberg College and former Professor of Humanities at Austin College. In 2010 he retired from college teaching to pursue magic full-time as a performer, teacher, author, and publisher.

Larry Hass creates magic shows that mix astonishing, artistic magic with ideas that lift the spirit. He performs at theaters, nightclubs, universities, public conferences, and corporate functions, across America and internationally. In 2019, he premiered his acclaimed full-evening theatrical magic show, Magical Life.

Tobias Beckwith was the founding administrator for the school and among its earliest faculty, teaching both business and theater arts for magicians. Beckwith came to the world of magic from the New York theater, where he was part of the management and production teams for such long-running hits as The Fantasticks, Sweeney Todd and Oh! Calcutta!

The Magic & Mystery School team will be offering mini-lectures and workshops, as well as magic jam sessions in their space at the convention. Learn more about Jeff McBride's Magic & Mystery School at https://magicalwisdom.com.