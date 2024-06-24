Marlon Wayans to Bring His Wild Child Tour to Red Rock Resort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director Marlon Wayans is bringing his highly-anticipated Wild Child Tour to the Red Rock Ballroom at Red Rock Resort Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $57.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7 a.m.



Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed $1.14 billion in domestic box office and nearly $1.8 billion in global box office. As a stand-up comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Marlon’s latest comedy special “Good Grief,” which premiered in June 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, hit #1 on the streaming platform its first week. His other critically acclaimed #1 comedy specials include “Woke-ish” on Netflix and “God Loves Me,” “You Know What It Is” and “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” on HBO Max.



Wayans can next be seen in September 2025 starring in the psychological horror thriller “Him” from Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland’ in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy classic “White Chicks” opposite Shawn Wayans and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. His other hit films include “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2, “Requiem for a Dream,” “Respect,” “Fifty Shades Of Black,” “Little Man,” “A Haunted House” and “A Haunted House 2,” “Naked,” “Sextuplets,” “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” “Air,” “On The Rocks,” and “Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” among others. His TV credits include The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.,” which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication, the NBC sitcom “Marlon,” “Fox’s “In Living Color” and “Bel-Air.”



Tickets for Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour are $57.50, $67.50, $77.50, $97.50, AND $112.50 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto HERE or HERE.



Comments