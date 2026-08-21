MONSTER MANOR by The Velvet Circus to Benefit HIV/AIDS Medication Fund
The cast includes aerialists Skyy, Kahn and Spinnin Shae alongside drag performer Hanna Barbeara of Camp Wannakiki.
After the first sold-out production, the crew behind The Velvet Circus returns with a new production: “Monster Manor,” Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. at The Nunnery (900 Liberace Avenue, Suite A-102).
The benefit event brings a thrilling lineup of circus, cabaret and drag performers together in support of the Sin Sity Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP). Every ticket purchased directly funds vital access to medication for individuals living with HIV/AIDS across the community.
“Monster Manor” features an eclectic, world-class ensemble cast bringing together an incredible array of talent: aerialists Skyy, Kahn and Spinnin Shae; flow artist Wanding Wizardess; illusionist Dyna; contortionist Cheryl Birch; and dancer Kim. Rounding out the lineup are boylesque and stilts artist Mr. Big Stuart, sideshow act Bugaboo the Clown, vocalist Mickey Roark and Las Vegas' favorite camp drag clown Hanna Barbeara of OUTtv's “Camp Wannakiki.”
In “Monster Manor,” audiences are guided through the abandoned haunted house at the edge of The Velvet Circus, where a young fruit bat named Hanna is determined to earn her fangs and become a vampire. Along the way, Hanna encounters and learns about the manor's iconic monster troupes, from ghosts and demons to vampires and sea creatures. She discovers that the greatest monster she must face isn't hiding in the manor, but the fear hiding inside herself. Monster Manor explores the courage it takes to face new experiences, give yourself permission to try and risk discovering where you truly belong.
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