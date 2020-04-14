MONDAYS DARK Live Stream Telethon To Benefit The Actors Fund

Charitable variety show, Mondays Dark, will partner with The Actors Fund, to raise funds for the Las Vegas entertainment community through a telethon event held from 5 - 11 p.m. PST on Monday, April 27.

Las Vegas residents and communities across the country are invited to enjoy a night of entertainment, starring both local Las Vegas entertainers and nationally recognized headliners, including Brad Garrett, Joey Fatone, Dot Marie Jones, Jon Taffer, Clint Holmes, John DiDomenico, cast members from Cirque du Soleil and others. The star-studded performances will be broadcast free of charge on the Mondays Dark website and all their social platforms.

In an effort to provide relief to Las Vegas actors, dancers, musicians, crew members, whose shows have been cancelled amid the coronavirus epidemic, Mondays Dark will donate 100 percent of funds raised to the local entertainment community through The Actors Fund. Those interested in donating may visit www.mondaysdark.com. A complete lineup of entertainers for the evening will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with an amazing organization that does so much for the entertainment community," said entertainer and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock. "The Actors Fund is not a household name in Las Vegas like it is in Los Angeles and New York, and I hope Mondays Dark can help change that. Whether you work backstage, in wardrobe, dance, sing, act, The Actors Fund can help you."

The Las Vegas entertainment community seeking assistance are encouraged to visit The Actors Fund website at www.theactorsfund.org.

"Thank you to Mark and everyone at Mondays Dark for demonstrating the creativity of the entertainment community in action and cooperation at its best," said The Actors Fund chairman, Brian Stokes Mitchell. "This generosity will help ensure The Actors Fund will be there for those in need in the performing arts and entertainment industry in the Las Vegas community."

To stream the live event, visit www.mondaysdark.com or follow any of the Mondays Dark social media platforms.





