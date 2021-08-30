MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates The King Of Pop's Birthday

Hosted by Cirque du Soleil in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson ONE celebrated the "King of Pop's" birthday with a weekend filled with events and special appearances by Jamie King, Kenny Ortega, Rich and Tone Talauega.

The birthday weekend celebration kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 28, with the #MyMJMoves dance challenge, judged by writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE, Jamie King, and show choreographers, Rich and Tone Talauega.

The day's festivities featured an exclusive Q&A with acclaimed director and choreographer, Kenny Ortega, in recognition of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the "HIStory World Tour," which launched on Sept. 7, 1996. Ortega was joined on stage by members of the Michael Jackson ONE creative team, Travis Payne, Jamie King, Rich and Tone, who all worked with Kenny Ortega and Michael Jackson. Making a surprise appearance was Michael's drummer of 30 years, Jonathan "Sugarfoot" Moffett, who joined the group in sharing memorable and inspirational moments of working with Michael.