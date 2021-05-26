MAYFAIR AFTER DARK Returns May 28 To Bellagio In Las Vegas

Recently named one of the world's best new restaurants by Conde Nast Traveler's Hot 100 list, The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is set to revive Mayfair After Dark, the sensory-consuming, late-night revelry, on May 28.

The nightlife soiree starts at 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and blends live musical acts and performances with a menu of gourmet bites and bottle service; unexpected show vignettes, and more to create an interactive dance party unlike anything else on The Strip.

"We are proud to relaunch Mayfair After Dark and welcome back the dancers and entertainers who make the nightlife concept come alive," said MGM Resorts International Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati. "The high-energy atmosphere of the experience along with a vibrant production of talented performers delivers the 'wow' factor at every turn."

Mayfair After Dark will relaunch Memorial Day Weekend with the official introduction of new powerhouse singer Stephani Parker, who will headline the show nightly with awe-inspiring vocals and an engaging charisma that is sure to bring guests to their feet. The late-night program will continue to evolve in the coming months with new musical arrangements, high-energy DJ beats, and more memorable surprise and delight moments.

"The response to The Mayfair has been overwhelmingly positive," said Co-Founder of No Ceilings Entertainment Kim Willecke. "For our second revival, we're channeling everything people love about the experience but taking it to the next level with new showstopping duets, bigger dance ensembles, enhanced costume flair and so much more. We can't wait for guests to see what we have in store."

In addition to Mayfair After Dark, new dinner show creative will debut that features:

· New Acts: More swing. More jazz. More laughs. The Mayfair has layered into its beloved evolution of a swinging prohibition jazz club with brand-new, full-scale productions that blend modern music with old-school big bands. High-energy choreography and new character scripts immerse first-timers and regulars alike in new entertainment to captivate their senses from the moment they step into The Mayfair.

· New Performer: Along with headlining Mayfair After Dark, Parker, whose voice earned her the informal title "Diva of the Seas," will add her soulful sounds to weekly dinner show performances at The Mayfair. Complementing the talents of current lead performers LaShonda Reese and Steve Judkins, Parker brings an electric vibe to the production through new solos and duets introduced throughout the evening.

· New Costumes: Inspired by classic 1950s Hollywood, The Mayfair's new style celebrates midcentury glamour with Vegas charm. Performers and band members bedecked in fringe, diamonds, gowns and tailcoats further transport guests into a world of yesteryear.

The Mayfair Supper Club is located on the Bellagio casino floor, adjacent to Lago by Julian Serrano. Hours of operation are:

Dinner Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Mayfair After Dark Friday and Saturday: 11 p.m. - 2 a.m.



Reservations are required. For more information, visit The Mayfair's website or call 702.693.8876.