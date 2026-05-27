MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO to Honor Juan Gabriel at The Smith Center

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Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble Mariachi Herencia de México will celebrate the timeless artistry of Juan Gabriel at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on September 8, 2026.

Mariachi Herencia de México will bring the unforgettable catalog of Juan Gabriel, “El Divo de Juárez,” to life with passion, elegance, and mariachi brilliance. With bold arrangements and world-class musicianship, this powerful tribute honors Gabriel's legacy while delivering a live experience worthy of one of the greatest icons in Latin music history.

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México.

The two-time Latin Grammy-nominated band – comprising 14 young, virtuosic musicians – has released six chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent, paving the way for a new, bicultural generation of mariachi musicians in the U.S.

Nuestra Herencia, the group's 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts and earned the band its first Latin Grammy nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. The following year's Herencia de la Tierra Mía and the two-volume series Esencia (2019) and Esencia, Vol. 2 (2020) charted atop all major streaming platforms and industry charts.

In 2022, Mariachi Herencia de México released Herederos, which received a 2023 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album, and the band backed it with a wildly successful North American tour.

In 2025, the group issued the groundbreaking album Viva La Música , which amassed millions of views and streams worldwide.

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