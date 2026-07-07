DELIRIOUS TV to Launch Weekly Live Comedy Tapings at Las Vegas' Delirious Comedy Club

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Less than a year after opening inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, Delirious Comedy Club has rapidly evolved from one of Las Vegas' fastest-growing independent comedy clubs into a live entertainment venue producing original television while delivering one of the city's most diverse weekly entertainment lineups.

At the heart of that evolution is Delirious TV, the club's new weekly television taping held every Thursday at 7 PM, where comedians perform before live audiences as multiple cameras capture every laugh, every surprise, and every moment.

Currently being developed for worldwide streaming distribution, Delirious TV showcases established headliners, rising stars, surprise guest appearances, and the electric atmosphere that only a live comedy club can create.

Every Thursday, audiences don't simply watch a comedy show-they become part of the production.

"It's more than a comedy show," says award-winning comedian, producer and club founder Don Barnhart. "We're creating a place where great comedians can perform, create content, and connect with audiences in a way that's completely authentic. Every Thursday we're capturing something unique that can never be duplicated."

Unlike traditional television productions filmed on closed sound stages, Delirious TV is recorded inside an intimate Las Vegas showroom where the energy of a real audience drives every performance.

"The audience becomes another cast member," Barnhart explains. "Their reactions, the interaction, the spontaneity-that's what makes it exciting. Every show is different. Every taping creates moments you simply can't script."

Recent tapings have featured an impressive lineup of nationally touring comedians including Rick D'Elia, Greg Vaccariello, Jerome Dabney, Brandon James, Keith Lyle, Spiro Siavelis, Steven Briggs, Ron Coleman, Coda Hawke, Theo Snodgrass, Guy Fessenden, Kris Shaw, Chaz Gisstennar, along with resident headliner Don Barnhart, with new performers joining each week.

The success of the Thursday television tapings has helped fuel the club's growth. What began as a single comedy show has expanded into a full weekly entertainment schedule that now attracts both visitors and locals looking for a fresh alternative to traditional Las Vegas productions.

HOUSE OF MAGIC

Thursday - Sunday • 5 PM

Families can experience House of Magic, an interactive, family-friendly comedy and magic spectacular featuring rotating headliners Justin Rivera and Michael DeSchalit. Filled with audience participation, impossible illusions and comedy, the show offers entertainment for all ages before the evening comedy begins.

DELIRIOUS TV

Thursday • 7 PM

Professional stand-up comedy filmed live before a studio audience inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino. Featuring nationally touring comedians, surprise guests, and resident headliner Don Barnhart, every Thursday is a live television production where audiences become part of the show.

DELIRIOUS COMEDY CLUB

Friday - Sunday • 7 PM

The club's signature show features nationally touring comedians and television favorites from HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy, Open Bar Comedy, The Bob & Tom Show and more-all performing in one of Las Vegas' most intimate comedy venues.

DELIRIOUS AFTER DARK

Friday & Saturday • 9 PM

Stand-up. Improv. Sketches. Characters. Special guests. No rules. No script. Just late-night comedy where absolutely anything can happen.

Designed for audiences looking for something beyond a traditional comedy show, Delirious After Dark blends stand-up with spontaneous improvisation, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that changes every weekend.

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