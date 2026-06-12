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Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at The Smith Center

The six-time Tony Award-winning best musical explores connection and what it means to be human.

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The Smith Center has posted a new video spotlighting MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, the Tony Award-winning musical currently scheduled to play the Las Vegas venue. The clip offers a look at the production ahead of its engagement at the performing arts center.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the story of a chance encounter between two characters that leads to connection, adventure, and the possibility of love. The show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has drawn widespread critical praise, having been called "one of the best musicals in years" (USA Today) and "The best musical in eons!" (Observer).

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and was written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, both Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. The show is currently running on Broadway while also launching a North American tour.

On Broadway, the production recently welcomed Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in the lead roles of Oliver and Claire. Photos of the pair on stage were shared earlier this month.





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