BLUE MAN GROUP and AJR Perform Sold-Out Shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

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Blue Man Group joined platinum-selling band AJR for two sold-out shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30. The bald and blue trio surprised fans by infusing several of AJR's biggest hits with their signature percussion style, creating performances in one of the most unique venues in the world.

The Blue Men joined AJR to perform their fan-favorite collaboration, "Ordinaryish People," before returning for the show's finale, "Weak." Incorporating their unique instruments, including the iconic PVC Pipes, the trio brought a high-energy, visual and sonic spectacle to the back-to-back sold-out crowds. The special performances marked a long-awaited reunion of the world-famous groups live and on stage.

Blue Man Group is a vibrant, interactive experience that has captivated audiences from all around the world. The non-verbal group communicates through music, art, and comedy, creating powerful connections without saying a word. As the Blue Men navigate our world with curiosity, audiences are invited into a captivating, communal experience that sparks creativity and ignites the imagination.

Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside Luxor Hotel & Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Luxor box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman.

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