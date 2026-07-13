Delirious Comedy Club to Present 2nd Annual Delirious Hockey Club Charity Skate

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Delirious Comedy Club, located inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, will present the 2nd Annual Delirious Hockey Club Charity Skate, taking place Friday, August 21 at 10:15 a.m. at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

The event is part of the newly launched Delirious Community Series, an ongoing initiative created by Delirious Comedy Club to support local nonprofits, military personnel, first responders, veterans, youth organizations, and community causes through entertainment, sports, and charitable events.

Presented by Delirious Comedy Club and Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, the annual charity skate brings together hockey players, firefighters, local businesses, and community supporters for a morning of friendly competition, camaraderie, and fundraising.

This year's beneficiary is Sin City FD Sports, a Las Vegas firefighter 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission unites firefighters throughout Southern Nevada through competitive sports while promoting mental wellness, physical fitness, teamwork, and stronger interdepartmental relationships. The organization proudly serves members of Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Henderson Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, and Boulder City Fire Department.

The inaugural Delirious Hockey Club Charity Skate benefited Spectrum on Ice, a Las Vegas nonprofit organization that teaches ice skating and hockey to children and young adults with developmental disabilities, including autism. Building on that success, organizers hope to make the event an annual tradition by selecting a different Southern Nevada nonprofit each year.

The Delirious Hockey Club was co-founded by Don Barnhart and Sean McCrossan, whose friendship began at a local pickup hockey skate bringing together hockey players who share a passion for the game, community, and giving back.

Supporting those who serve has long been a cornerstone of Barnhart's career. Since 1992, he has produced and performed comedy shows for U.S. military personnel stationed around the world through the USO, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE), and his own internationally recognized Battle Comics program. Having entertained hundreds of thousands of service members on military bases across the globe, Barnhart's commitment naturally extends to honoring the police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and first responders who serve communities here at home.

The event features a draft-style hockey game made up of Delirious Hockey Club's regular players, with three lines per team, four goalies, and a championship trophy awarded to the winning team.

Following the game, players, spectators, sponsors, and supporters are invited to continue the festivities beginning at 12:00 Noon at Brooksy's Bar & Grill for lunch, a charity raffle, and an afternoon celebrating community, hockey, and Southern Nevada's first responders.

One hundred percent of the $30 skate registration fee will be donated directly to Sin City FD Sports as well as all the money generated from the raffle as well as a percentage of the food cost.

Community members who don't skate are encouraged to attend the lunch and raffle, where additional proceeds will help support this year's fundraising efforts.

Organizers are also seeking raffle prize donations from local businesses, including show tickets, sporting event tickets, restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, golf outings, spa packages, sports memorabilia, travel experiences, merchandise, and other unique items.

Known as Las Vegas' highest-rated comedy club on Google, Delirious Comedy Club has quickly grown into one of Southern Nevada's premier independent entertainment destinations. Home to nationally touring comedians, Delirious TV tapings, House of Magic Las Vegas, and special events throughout the year, the club continues expanding its mission beyond entertainment by investing in the community it proudly calls home.

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The 2nd Annual Delirious Hockey Club Charity Skate will take place on Friday, August 21, beginning with a charity hockey game at 10:15 a.m. at the Las Vegas Ice Center. The event will feature draft-style teams, three lines per team, four goalies, and a championship trophy, with 100% of the $30 skate registration fee benefiting Sin City FD Sports. Lunch and a charity raffle will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Brooksy's Bar & Grill, where lunch will be available for $20 per person. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to cheer on the players, enjoy lunch, participate in the raffle, and help support Southern Nevada's firefighters.

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