Laugh Factory Las Vegas Announces New Headliners, Special Events and New Residency

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The Laugh Factory out of Hollywood delivers a lineup of laughter at its all-new Laugh Factory Las Vegas Theater at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The Laugh Factory presents two shows nightly ranging from a residency with legendary impressionist Rich Little and the classic comedy club three-person lineup of headliner, feature act and host, plus a mini-residency with known voice actor Patrick Warburton and a one-night special from Pauly Shore. Plus, Willie Barcena kicks off a new residency, headlining the last Tuesday and Wednesday of the month.



Laugh Factory at the Horseshoe operates Monday through Wednesday with Rich Little’s residency at 6:30 p.m. and the Comedy Club headliner at 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday sees comedy club two shows nightly at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., with additional special event headliner mini-residencies at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.95 plus tax and fees. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 18 and older.

**RESIDENCY**

Rich Little: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS



Every Monday-Wednesday: June 1-3, June 8-10, June 15-17, June 22-27, June 29-July 1 and ongoing through Summer

Time: 6:30 p.m.



A show business legend for more than 60 years, Rich Little lives up to his reputation as “The Man of a Thousand Voices” with performances that never fail to delight audiences. The master mimic returns to the Las Vegas Strip to present Rich Little: Live in Las Vegas. Featuring a compilation of impersonations, sketches and interactive video, Rich Little: Live in Las Vegas highlights the actors, politicians and personalities Little has worked with throughout his more than 60 years in entertainment. The show spans the decades from his television career in Canada to his first Unites States’ appearances to the legendary “Dean Martin Roasts” onto present day.



Little has endured as one of the top entertainers in Las Vegas, performing at such fabled venues including Golden Nugget, The Sands and Caesars Palace. Little’s later shows on the Strip included The Kopykats, an impressionist revue performed at the Sahara, and The Presidents, a show at Paris Las Vegas and the Suncoast that featured the incredible range of presidential impressions beginning with Little's spot-on take on Richard Nixon. He performed at The Tropicana with the Laugh Factory and now returns to Laugh Factory Las Vegas and the Strip once more at its new outpost inside Horseshoe Casino & Hotel.

Monday, June 29 - Sunday, July 5

JEFF LEACH



Time: 8:30 p.m. June 29-July 1; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 2-5

Jeff Leach is an international award-winning writer and performer. After hosting shows on BBC, ITV and CurrentTV in the UK he made his way to America a decade ago. Since arriving in the U.S., he has starred on Record Of Ragnarok, Netflix, This Week At The Cellar, Comedy Central and a multitude of AAA video games including portraying the iconic ‘Ghost’ in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and ‘Peeves’ in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Leach has penned multiple seasons of Car Crash TV and provided scripts for BAFTA Games Awards, PromaxBDA Awards and San Diego Comic Con, alongside shorts Gerry’s Garden and CatNip. He wrote, produced and hosted his own series Jeff Leach+1 for London Live and starred in movies London Town and The Smoke. In 2023 he released his debut standup special, A Comedy Spectacular, and most recently can be seen on Comics Unleashed and regularly performing throughout the LA, New York and Las Vegas.

Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12

JON STRINGER, Headliner



Time: 8:30 p.m. July 6-8; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 9-12

Jon Stringer hails from the weird streets of Austin, TX. He was a finalist in the 2012 Funniest Person in Austin (FPIA), 3rd in the 2013 Funniest In South Texas (FIST), and winner of the 2013 Last Texan Standing. He has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Rob Schneider, Tom Rhodes, Shane Mauss, and Alex Reymundo to name a few. You may have seen him win MTV's talent show Dude This Sucks. In March 2025, he released his first Drybar Comedy Special Things That Scare Me. His unique perspective combined with a commanding stage presence makes him one of the most sought-after new acts out there. His comedy has proven to entertain every demographic from corporate gigs to college campuses. Due to his insatiable work ethic, and substance-free lifestyle, Jon is exceedingly reliable on a professional level. He also plans to finish college at some point.

*SPECIAL EVENT*

Thursday, July 9-Sunday, July 12

Patrick Warburton



Time: 6:30 P.M.

Patrick Warburton has built one of the most distinctive careers in Hollywood with a voice and presence instantly recognized around the world. He has worked repeatedly with legendary filmmakers, including director Barry Sonnenfeld, who cast him in the cult- favorite live-action The Tick, Men in Black II and the hit Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events. Warburton's ability to shift between deadpan comedy and award-winning dramatic leads in films such as The Woman Chaser and The Civilization of Maxwell Bright has made him a trusted collaborator for some of the most iconic names in the business. Along the way. He's collected more than just credits: he's collected stories. Few actors can say they've staged a tv make-out session with Carol Burnett or had their bare chest rubbed down by Betty White – at age 94, no less. Warburton takes it all in stride, with the kind of humor and self-deprecation that have kept audiences laughing for decades. In 2025, he released his comedy special Still Catholic” on Dry Bar Comedy. From the eccentricity of Puddy on Seinfeld to the commanding Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove, to most recently Mayor Winddancer on Zootopia 2, Patrick Warburton’s career is a tapestry of unforgettable characters, legendary collaborators, and moments that are as hilarious as they are heartfelt.

Monday, July 13-Sunday, July 19

J CHRIS NEWBERG



Time: 8:30 p.m. July 13-15; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 16-19

J Chris Newberg has built an alternative cult following with his acerbic wit and comedic songs. Chris writes jokes on game and television shows, including The Chase, Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen 2, I Survived Bear Grylls, and Facebook’s “Confetti.” He was the head writer and senior producer for 210 episodes of Idiotest, then 40 episodes of Emogenius, both on GSN. Chris has written and produced pilots for Jay Mohr, Iliza Schlesinger, Pete Holmes, Steve Byrne, Bob Saget, Deon Cole and Russell Peters. Chris appeared on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent. You’ve also seen him on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central. Chris’s fourth comedy album “Live and Let Dye” spent 77 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Comedy Top 10 (15 of those weeks at No. 1). Check out his 2023 Drybar special, Way Too Soon.

Monday, July 20 - Sunday, July 26

MARK SCHIFF, Headliner



Time: 8:30 p.m. July 20-22; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 23-26

When Mark Schiff was 12, his parents took him to a nightclub. There, live on stage was Rodney Dangerfield doing his act. At that moment, he knew the path he had to follow. Mark has headlined in all the major casinos and clubs across the country and has appeared many times on both The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with David Letterman. He has had both HBO and Showtime specials and has been the featured act at the Montreal Comedy Festival. He has written for and guest-starred on Mad About You, as well as appearing on Empty Nest and serving as a writer on The Roseanne Show. He currently hosts the comedy podcast “We Think Its Funny” with cohost Danny Lobell.

Monday, July 27 - Sunday, August 5

ANGELO TSAROUCHAS, Headliner



Time: 8:30 p.m. July 27-29; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 30-August 5

About: Angelo Tsarouchas is a Standup Comedian, Podcaster and Actor. You’ve seen him in cult classics like Harold and Kumar go to White Castle and Fred and Vinnie. Angelo’s extremely funny and adaptive show has kept him in high demand worldwide as he continues to wow audiences with his observational comedy. Angelo’s skits and wits have reached an average million viewers a week. Angelo Tsarouchas is a recognized stand-up comedian who has had roles in television and films. He now writes and produces shows that bring world-class entertainment to all types of venues.

**RESIDENCY**

WILLIE BARCENA



The Last Tuesday and Wednesday of the month and the first Tuesday and Wednesday of the month: July 28-29; August 4-5; August 25-26; Sept. 1 and 2

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Willie Barcena is a 20-year comedy veteran who never shies away from a challenge. Willie’s talent has garnered him 12 appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno more than any other Latino comedian in the history of the Tonight Show. Jay Leno even invited Willie to perform for the troops in Afghanistan. Barcena helped provide much-needed laughter to that part of the world. Willie’s numerous jobs prepared him for his comedy career. His security guard, plumber, roofer, and limo driver gigs gave him a background for his humor about everyday life. After years of stand-up road work, Willie is now ready for new challenges. In addition to being a comedy road warrior, Willie has appeared on many TV shows including Moesha, The Wayans Brothers, and he was chosen to be the host of the popular Si-Tv production Latino Laugh Festival – The Show. He’s also made multiple appearances on tours such as “Que Locos,” “Latino Laugh Festival,” “Montreal’s Just for Laughs,” and “Crown Royal Latin All Stars Comedy Explosion.” Willie had his one-hour Comedy Central special received rave reviews, and his most recent one-hour Showtime special I Gotta Be Honest received even better reviews.

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