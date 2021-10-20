MAGIC MIKE Live Introduces The Hottest VIP Experience On The Strip: MAGIC PASS

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, the flagship production of the internationally celebrated franchise and the entertainment pulse of SAHARA Las Vegas, presents the hottest VIP experience on the Las Vegas Strip: MAGIC PASS, available beginning Dec. 1.

MAGIC PASS grants guests access to exclusive, customized perks when booking a stay at SAHARA Las Vegas and purchasing a show ticket. In addition to debuting the brand-new VIP amenity, Vegas' hottest show has added performances following its sold-out debut last month. Guests planning their next Las Vegas getaway can purchase tickets for 2022 now by visiting, magicmikelivelasvegas.com.

With a room reservation at SAHARA Las Vegas and a purchase of a show ticket, guests are instantly enrolled in MAGIC PASS and will enjoy VIP access, including secret menu items at restaurants and bars around the property, options for exclusive upgrades, private concierge services and many more surprises. For more information, visit saharalasvegas.com/magicpass.

Those who book a stay at SAHARA Las Vegas in conjunction with the purchase of a ticket to the hottest entertainment experience will receive:

In anticipation of their arrival, guests will receive an email from a cast member, who they can call "My Guy" from that moment on. "Your Guy" will tell them everything they need to know about their stay and all the MAGIC PASS benefits

Exclusive MAGIC PASS key card and lanyard

A Welcome Box full of surprises at check-in

Complimentary welcome drink at The Tangier

MAGIC MIKE LIVE-inspired secret menu items at restaurants and bars throughout the resort

Exclusive access to: A secret drink inside the Magic Mike Theater and Magic Lounge; a venue new to the MAGIC MIKE LIVE experience Reservations for a private table in the Magic Lounge before or after the show Post-show drink specials

Special pricing on: Pre-show pampering treatments at Amina Spa Magic Merch from the MAGIC MIKE LIVE retail store



Want some time with the guys after the show? As a MAGIC PASS holder, guests always have the option to upgrade their show ticket to a Meet & Greet experience, even if the show is "Sold Out!" Guests receive a VIP lanyard, show program, a glass of bubbly, and some one-on-one time with select members of the cast.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas performs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with no shows on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and fees, are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.