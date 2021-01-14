Love Is In The Air At Boyd Gaming Destinations On Valentine's Day

Boyd Gaming destinations across Southern Nevada are offering decadent and unforgettable Valentine's Day dining experiences on Sunday, February 14.

Reservations are required. Menus, prices and times are subject to change. For the latest and complete list of all Boyd Gaming Valentine's Day specials, please visit www.boydgaming.com.

Highlighted Holiday Menus and Specials:

Fine dining destination MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will offer a lavish Valentine's Day dinner for two for $110. For the main entrée, diners can choose from the 20-once, bone-in prime ribeye served with garlic cilantro sauce and grilled asparagus, or the Chilean sea bass served with butternut squash puree and haricot verts. The meal will be paired with two MRKT salads, and a smoky s'mores campfire treat will be served for dessert. Each diner can also enjoy a glass of rosé champagne.

FARM at Aliante will serve a scrumptious Valentine's Day special for $19.99. The three-course special includes the choice of salad or soup as the starter, and strawberry shortcake for dessert. The main entrée features a steak and shrimp dinner served with steamed broccoli and roasted potatoes.

Aliante's The Salted Lime is serving up a "No Cupid" special for $20 on Valentine's Day. The special includes a Coronita's bucket with five beers and the diner's choice of street tacos served with Spanish rice and beans.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will serve a delectable three-course dinner for two for $49 on Valentine's Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. As a starter, couples will be served a Bailiwick house salad. The main entrée will be a special Land & Sea dish for two, featuring a petit filet, shrimp scampi, grilled vegetables and garlic Parmesan fries. To end the meal, diners can delight in assorted chocolate petit fours. For reservations, guests can call (702) 365-7111 or visit www.opentable.com.

Cornerstone at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will offer an exquisite Valentine's Day dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $58 per person. To begin the meal, lovers can choose from a house or Caesar salad, or soup du jour. The main course is a grilled trio dish, featuring petite filet mignon, lollipop lamb chop and jumbo shrimp served with red wine syrup, minted rosemary lamb jus, cilantro crème and Yukon potato puree. Guests can end their romantic evening with a rich chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean crème anglaise and complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries. For reservations, guests can call (702) 367-7111 or visit www.opentable.com.

The Angry Butcher at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will offer multiple indulgent options on Valentine's Day from 4 p.m. to close. The special menus are as follows:

Couples can enjoy The Proposal menu for $99 per person. The menu includes the choice of two cocktails or glasses of premium wine from The Angry Butcher's Valentine's Day libations list. For the starter, guests can choose from the lobster chowder or French onion soup, or a cleaver salad. The main entrée features a hand-selected tenderloin filet paired with a butter-broiled lobster tail, cavatappi mac and cheese and grilled jumbo asparagus. For dessert, lovers can share a chocolate lava cake served with fresh berries and whipped cream. To garnish the romantic evening, a long-stem red rose will be placed tableside.

The Always Be Mine menu is available for $89 per person. This menu option offers guests the choice of any two cocktails from the libations list. The meal will begin with the choice of a lobster chowder or cleaver salad. Hand-cut New York strip steak and crispy tempura shrimp will be served as the main course with butter-whipped mashed potatoes and the Chef's vegetable selection. A flourless chocolate cake with raspberry coulis and whipped cream will be served for dessert. Lovers can add a long-stem red rose to their table for an additional $5.

Guests can experience the Yours Truly menu for $79 per person. Each diner will be served two glasses of Gambino Sparkling Prosecco. As a starter, guests can choose from a lobster chowder or Angry Butcher house salad. The main entrée will feature hand-carved, Angry Butcher-cut prime rib served with butter-whipped mashed potatoes, the Chef's vegetable selection, horseradish and au jus. For dessert, couples can share a dark chocolate crème brûlée served with fresh raspberries and whipped cream. To further set the mood, couples can have a crimson carnation placed tableside for an additional $3.

Libations menu:

Cinna Tini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, RumChata, half and half, cinnamon dusting and shaved chocolate

The Butcher's Rose: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey and Barefoot Pink Moscato

Elegant Cosmo: New Amsterdam Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and fresh lime

Tickled Pink: X-Rated Fusion Liqueur and Gambino Sparkling Prosecco

Featured Wines: Gambino Sparkling Prosecco, Storybook Mountain Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Meiomi Pinot Noir and Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

California Hotel and Casino's Redwood Steakhouse will offer a four-course, fine dining Valentine's Day experience for two for $120 per couple. The meal will begin with seared scallops served escargot style with garlic-herb butter and Parmesan-lemon breadcrumbs. Guests will also be served an organic watercress and mixed green salad with strawberries, red quinoa, balsamic pearls, watermelon radish and goat cheese. The main course is a surf and turf dish for two, featuring Creekstone Farms' premier porterhouse steak served with reduced Kalua bone broth, twin furikake tempera lobster tails, baby carrots, asparagus and roasted peewee potatoes. To end the memorable dinner, couples can enjoy a malted milk chocolate mousse martini with a cookies and cream crust and chocolate shavings.

