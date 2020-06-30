Local Performers Provide Insight to Current Events at Nevada Public Radio's ARTS & ADVOCACY Event

On Sunday, June 28, Nevada Public Radio hosted "Arts & Advocacy" at Rebar Las Vegas - featuring local artists Kaylie Foster and Beverly Chillz who both performed original music and shared thoughts surrounding the worldwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Hosted by Nevada Public Radio's Mike Prevatt and Brent Holmes, the event was recorded and is now available for streaming on Nevada Public Radio's official page ( https://www.facebook.com/nevadapublicradio/ ).

Recognized in 2017 as "Best Emerging Voice" by Las Vegas Weekly, local singer-songwriter Kaylie Foster has been performing in venues across the valley since 2015. Her most recent single, "In My Head," combines an upbeat tempo with heartfelt lyrics. Kaylie's music can be found on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Las Vegas-based rapper and artist Beverly Chillz creates his music from the heart, uniquely accompanied by light acoustics. His lyrics draw inspiration from current events and his troubled past, conveying a realistic, creative and honest sound. Beverly Chillz uploads his latest music to his SoundCloud and YouTube channel.

