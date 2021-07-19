Live Music Returns to the Las Vegas Strip as Performers Remount Residencies
Performers set to have performances at the strip's various venues include Lionel Richie, Barry Manilow, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and many more!
Several residencies are set to return or begin in Las Vegas beginning this year. According to Las Vegas Sun, several performers have already returned to the strip, including Bruno Mars and Usher.
Those are just the first two of many performers who have scheduled performances in the coming months.
The strip now features more venues than ever, following the 2016 openings of T-Mobile Arena and Park Theater, the 2019 renovation of the Colosseum and this fall's opening of the Theatre at Resorts World.
Performers set to have performances at the strip's various venues include Lionel Richie, Barry Manilow, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and many more!
As for others who may return soon, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith both had residencies in 2019 but have yet to announce comebacks.
Check out the full lineup below!
Upcoming Las Vegas Residencies:
- Aug. 13-14: George Strait at T-Mobile Arena
- Aug. 17-19: The Righteous Brothers at South Point Showroom
- Aug. 25: Santana at House of Blues
- Aug. 31: Donny Osmond at Harrah's Showroom
- Sept. 10: Lionel Richie at Encore Theater
- Sept. 16: Barry Manilow at Westgate International Theater
- Sept. 17: Keith Urban at the Colosseum
- Oct. 6: John Fogerty at Encore Theater
- Oct. 6: Rod Stewart at the Colosseum
- Oct. 22: Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater
- Oct. 29: Sting at the Colosseum
- Oct. 29: Sammy Hagar at the Strat Theater
- Nov. 5: Celine Dion at the Theatre at Resorts World
- Dec. 1: Carrie Underwood at the Theatre at Resorts World
- Dec. 2: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater
- Dec. 29: Katy Perry at the Theatre at Resorts World
Read more on the Las Vegas Sun.