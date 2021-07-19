Live Music Returns to the Las Vegas Strip as Performers Remount Residencies

Several residencies are set to return or begin in Las Vegas beginning this year. According to Las Vegas Sun, several performers have already returned to the strip, including Bruno Mars and Usher.

Those are just the first two of many performers who have scheduled performances in the coming months.

The strip now features more venues than ever, following the 2016 openings of T-Mobile Arena and Park Theater, the 2019 renovation of the Colosseum and this fall's opening of the Theatre at Resorts World.

Performers set to have performances at the strip's various venues include Lionel Richie, Barry Manilow, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and many more!

As for others who may return soon, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith both had residencies in 2019 but have yet to announce comebacks.

Check out the full lineup below!

Upcoming Las Vegas Residencies:

Aug. 13-14: George Strait at T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 17-19: The Righteous Brothers at South Point Showroom

Aug. 25: Santana at House of Blues

Aug. 31: Donny Osmond at Harrah's Showroom

Sept. 10: Lionel Richie at Encore Theater

Sept. 16: Barry Manilow at Westgate International Theater

Sept. 17: Keith Urban at the Colosseum

Oct. 6: John Fogerty at Encore Theater

Oct. 6: Rod Stewart at the Colosseum

Oct. 22: Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater

Oct. 29: Sting at the Colosseum

Oct. 29: Sammy Hagar at the Strat Theater

Nov. 5: Celine Dion at the Theatre at Resorts World

Dec. 1: Carrie Underwood at the Theatre at Resorts World

Dec. 2: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater

Dec. 29: Katy Perry at the Theatre at Resorts World

Read more on the Las Vegas Sun.