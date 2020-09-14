Las Vegas Philharmonic to Present Six Livestream Concerts

The series begins September 24.

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present six specially curated chamber music concerts live from The Space via pay-per-view through the popular entertainment venue's exciting broadcast deal with BroadwayWorld.

Each concert will be available to view through a private link with tickets at just $30. Performances will spotlight musicians from the orchestra and a variety of exciting programs that will include performances and a discussion hosted by Music Director Donato Cabrera onstage with the musicians, bringing the audience and the artists deeper into the experience, connected through the music, storytelling and the artists' personal relationships with the program being presented.

For tickets and information, visit: www.thespacelv.com.

All performances will run one hour and will air live at 6:00 p.m. Programs will not be available for purchase or viewing after their initial airing.

Full Schedule:

Spotlight on New Beginnings

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

Christina Castellanos, flute

Lisa Maresch, piano

"We need opposition in all things, else we cannot know joy from sorrow"

Works include:

IAN CLARKE Deep Blue

IAN CLARKE Orange Dawn

STACY GARROP Phoenix Rising

TAKTAKISHVILI Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major, Aria

MIKE MOWER Sonata Latino

Spotlight on Joy through Dances

Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

Hui Lim, violin

Tiantian Lan, viola

Works include:

HALVORSEN Sarabande con variazioni

PIAZZOLLA Tango Etude No.3 for Solo Violin

YSAYE Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, Allemande

MOZART Duo No. 2 in B flat Major for Violin and Viola, K424

HALVORSEN Passacaglia

Spotlight on The Colors & Reflections of Solo Violin



Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

Mira Khomik, violin

Works include:

BACH Selections from Sonata in A Minor

KREISLER Recitative and Scherzo

BORIS SKALSKY Rhapsody

ZOLTAN ALMASHI Graceful Mirage

MYROSLAV SKORYK Caprice for Solo Violin

Spotlight on Sounds of Latin American Dances



Thursday, November 5, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

Cory Tiffin, clarinet

Janis McKay, bassoon

Alexandria Le, piano

Works include:

MIGUEL DEL ÁGUILA Tango Trio Op. 71c

GUASTAVINO Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, 2nd and 3rd Movements

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Sonatina for Bassoon and Piano, "Rondo alla marcia"

GINASTERA Danzas Argentinas

PIAZZOLLA Otono Porteno

PAQUITO D'RIVERA Paquito Danzon

ABREU Tico-Tico no Fubá

Spotlight on a Little Night Music



Thursday, November 19, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

De Ann Letourneau, violin

Shakeh Ghoukasian, violin

Jason Bonham, viola

Andrew Smith, cello

Works include:

MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, selections

JENNIFER HIGDON Amazing Grace

PRICE String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato

Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration



Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 6:00pm

The Space

Tom Wright, trumpet

Joe Durk, trumpet

Bill Bernatis, horn

Nathan Tanouye, trombone

Zachary Jackson, tuba

A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach's Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire.

All programs and artist subject to change.

