Las Vegas Philharmonic to Present Six Livestream Concerts
The series begins September 24.
Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present six specially curated chamber music concerts live from The Space via pay-per-view through the popular entertainment venue's exciting broadcast deal with BroadwayWorld.
Each concert will be available to view through a private link with tickets at just $30. Performances will spotlight musicians from the orchestra and a variety of exciting programs that will include performances and a discussion hosted by Music Director Donato Cabrera onstage with the musicians, bringing the audience and the artists deeper into the experience, connected through the music, storytelling and the artists' personal relationships with the program being presented.
For tickets and information, visit: www.thespacelv.com.
All performances will run one hour and will air live at 6:00 p.m. Programs will not be available for purchase or viewing after their initial airing.
Full Schedule:
Spotlight on New Beginnings
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
Christina Castellanos, flute
Lisa Maresch, piano
"We need opposition in all things, else we cannot know joy from sorrow"
Works include:
IAN CLARKE Deep Blue
IAN CLARKE Orange Dawn
STACY GARROP Phoenix Rising
TAKTAKISHVILI Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major, Aria
MIKE MOWER Sonata Latino
Spotlight on Joy through Dances
Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
Hui Lim, violin
Tiantian Lan, viola
Works include:
HALVORSEN Sarabande con variazioni
PIAZZOLLA Tango Etude No.3 for Solo Violin
YSAYE Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, Allemande
MOZART Duo No. 2 in B flat Major for Violin and Viola, K424
HALVORSEN Passacaglia
Spotlight on The Colors & Reflections of Solo Violin
Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
Mira Khomik, violin
Works include:
BACH Selections from Sonata in A Minor
KREISLER Recitative and Scherzo
BORIS SKALSKY Rhapsody
ZOLTAN ALMASHI Graceful Mirage
MYROSLAV SKORYK Caprice for Solo Violin
Spotlight on Sounds of Latin American Dances
Thursday, November 5, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
Cory Tiffin, clarinet
Janis McKay, bassoon
Alexandria Le, piano
Works include:
MIGUEL DEL ÁGUILA Tango Trio Op. 71c
GUASTAVINO Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, 2nd and 3rd Movements
CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Sonatina for Bassoon and Piano, "Rondo alla marcia"
GINASTERA Danzas Argentinas
PIAZZOLLA Otono Porteno
PAQUITO D'RIVERA Paquito Danzon
ABREU Tico-Tico no Fubá
Spotlight on a Little Night Music
Thursday, November 19, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
De Ann Letourneau, violin
Shakeh Ghoukasian, violin
Jason Bonham, viola
Andrew Smith, cello
Works include:
MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, selections
JENNIFER HIGDON Amazing Grace
PRICE String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato
Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration
Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 6:00pm
The Space
Tom Wright, trumpet
Joe Durk, trumpet
Bill Bernatis, horn
Nathan Tanouye, trombone
Zachary Jackson, tuba
A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach's Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire.
All programs and artist subject to change.