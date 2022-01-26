Las Vegas Philharmonic Parts Ways With Executive Director

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) Board of Trustees announces that it has parted ways with Executive Director, Anne Berquist, who joined the organization in May 2021.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, a resident company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, resumes its 2021-22 concert season on January 15, continuing its celebratory full performance cycle of all nine Beethoven Symphonies, in addition to performances and appearances by Artist in Residence, Joshua Roman. The May 7, 2022 season finale includes a world premiere of a newly-commissioned piece by Grammy-award winning composer Juan Pablo Contreras and Beethoven's iconic 9th Symphony.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP), led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998 and has a roster of 74 dedicated professional musicians. The LVP believes music is essential to a strong community and remains committed to providing a wide array of programming that enhance the lives of our residents and culture of our city.

The inaugural Arts & Impact Residency in 2020-2021 utilizes performance and partnership to create change through collaboration with world-class cellist and TED Fellow, Joshua Roman.

Community engagement and education remain a priority and focus. Our rich history of free music education programs continue with our annual Youth Concert Series, affording thousands of children access to music education in a specially curated concert. The annual Concerto Competition recognizes and encourages emerging talent among Nevada youth in the context of music performance. Music Van, our mobile music education and enrichment program serves the broader community outside of the concert hall with engaging and in-depth content.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is a founding resident company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and looks forward to returning to the Reynolds Hall stage. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by the generous support of individuals and corporations. Funding to support our organization has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020. Las Vegas Philharmonic's Education programs are proudly sponsored in part by Green Valley Grocery, Cox Communications, CA Hartnell, Nevada Energy, and The Bennett Family Foundation.