Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Proclaims Aug 31st As Jokesters Comedy Club Day

In honor of their 1000th show, Mayor Goodman proclaims August 31st as Don Barnhart's Jokesters Comedy Club Day in Las Vegas.

From the office of the Mayor by virtue of the authority given to me by the laws of the state of Nevada and by the charter of the city of Las Vegas, I Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of the city of Nevada, do hereby proclaim August 31, 2019 as Jokesters Comedy Club Day in the city of Las Vegas on the anniversary of its 1,000th show. Congratulations on the milestone. Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike at the D Hotel and Casino in fabulous downtown Las Vegas. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond.

Jokesters Comedy Club Day will take place on August 31st featuring resident headliner Don Barnhart along with special guest comedians, drink specials, tee shirt and CD giveaways and much more. The club will also celebrate their 1000th show with a media night on Sept 5th with even more special guests, red carpet photo opportunities and more.

Jokesters Comedy Club features live, professional standup comedy 7 nights a week in Downtown Las Vegas. Located inside The D Hotel & Casino, shows run nightly at 10:30PM.

Jokesters Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with a rotating cast of professional comics opening the show. With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities will often drop by after their shows to join Don onstage and even do some "Whose Line Is It Anyway" style of improvisation after the main show.

Named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com, Jokesters received the 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Comedy Club by the Las Vegas Review Journal and is up for 5 different awards in the 2019 contest. Jokesters Comedy Club also showcases comedians from around the world and many that you may have seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The Tonight Show, Conan, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon and more.

Don Barnhart just released his Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man (with over 4 million viewers) and clips of his videos are going viral. "Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Although the special is family friendly, Barnhart's nightly show is the uncensored, cable version of his show and Don's take on adult material is "Dirty jokes are like Jalapenos. Nobody minds 2 or 3 but nobody wants a Jalapeno milkshake."

https://www.facebook.com/DryBarComedy/videos/399137360949097/

Having a Las Vegas residency has allowed Barnhart the freedom to stay home and work on other projects, which he embraces with enthusiasm. Don and his producing partner Linda Vu are gearing up to shoot season 2 of Jokesters TV available in over 23 million households and has been seen on The CW Las Vegas, Nationally on The Action Channel and available on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other social media outlets.

Don Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best Seller, Finding Your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. The book includes a no holds barred assessment about what clubs, venues and agents are actually looking for as well as many of the things you need to do and avoid if you're looking into making comedy a career.

Don's newest book, Rock Bottom is already gathering great reviews. It's the story of Returning Veteran Guy Derek who comes home from the war only to find out his wife has left him, his house is foreclosed and ends up homeless. Using his wit and humor, Guy finds his way back becoming the Robin Hood of the disenfranchised. The book has been optioned to become a feature film.

Jokesters Comedy Club is a proud sponsor of Battle Comics as many of our comedians are dedicated to entertaining the troops and military are always 1/2 off General Admission. Jokesters Comedy Club offers FREE Valet and validated self-parking and there is no 'drink minimum'.

Showtime is 10:30pm nightly and seating is on a first come, first served basis and begins at approximately 10:15. Tickets start at $29.99 and they also offer VIP Seating, groups sales, holiday and celebration packages.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located on the 2nd floor in The D Casino Hotel Showroom, which is home to Ivory Star Productions and Friends! The Musical Parody, Marriage Can Be Murder, Defending the Caveman and Laughternoon.

You can pre-purchase tickets online at: http://www.JokestersLasVegas.com or by calling the box office at 702-388-2111

For more information, please visit: or http://www.DonBarnhart.com





