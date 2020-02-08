Las Vegas Celebrates Valentine's Day With Laughter At Delirious Comedy Club

Give your loved ones the gift of laughter all week long as Delirious Comedy Club brings the funny every Monday - Sun at 9:00pm inside the only fulltime showroom in Downtown Las Vegas.

They say, "Laughter is the best medicine" so what better way to celebrated Valentine's Day after Cupid hits you with his arrow then by going to Delirious Comedy Club or Hypnomania Show. Featuring national touring comedy headliners and the world's greatest hypnotists, Delirious Comedy Club brings you laughter every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm with Hypnomania Show's interactive comedy hypnosis show runs Wed - Sun at 7:30pm.

Delirious Comedy Club's Valentine's Week features comedian Bob Kubota whose credits include: Jokesters TV, Last Comic Standing, Caroline's Comedy Hour, MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour, Evening at The Improv, Stand Up Spotlightand more. Bob Kubota has toured with Battle Comics, USO, and is one of the stars of I AM BATTLE COMIC the documentary about the importance of entertaining the troops around the world.

Featuring the club all week long is funnyman Brandon James who recently spent a month overseas entertaining the troops with Battle Comics along with Keith Lyle from the movie, The Hangover who also entertains the troops with Armed Forces Entertainment and Battle Comics.

Hypnomania features comedy hypnotist Steve Falcon who will bring audience members onstage turning them into the main attraction, releasing their inner talents into a hysterical, interactive show.

Don't wait till the last minute and plan ahead as shows sell out quickly on Valentine's Day. "Going through a drive through for dinner isn't the most romantic way to celebrate but if you do, you can always take your loved one to a comedy club right after and tell them it's part of a theme of laughter " says comedian and producer Don Barnhart.

The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino has a special Valentine's Day special with 2 Menus 2 Venues to help celebrate your romantic evening. For a romantic steak or seafood dinner, look no further than Triple George Grill at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. This nostalgic restaurant captures the vibe of old-school Las Vegas with its classic wooden bar, plush booths, beautiful chandeliers, and stunning portraits. The Valentine's Day specials feature the most delicious dishes, wine pairings, and chilled cocktails to get the night started out right. Don't forget to make a reservation!

If you're in the mood for something else, Freedom Beat is offering a special Valentine's Day menu, in addition to their full dinner menu. After a romantic and memorable evening downtown, you'll be happy to wrap up your night at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and opt for an IntertWINEd Package to have a bottle of red wine and chocolate covered strawberries waiting for you in the room when you arrive.

Since the closing of the D's showroom, The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino's Spare room is the only fulltime showroom in downtown Las Vegas with Delirious Comedy Club being their anchor show along with Hypnomania at 7:30pm and Presto! Magic at 6:00pm. Delirious Comedy Club also features their Celebrity Comedy Series with an upcoming special event with Christopher "Kid" Reid from the House Party Movies and Kid 'N Play Feb 29th at 7:30 & 10:00PM.

Tickets for Delirious Comedy Club's regular shows are only $29.99 and there is a ½ discount for locals or military with ID and can be purchased in advance or the night of at the box office inside the hotel or online at https://www.epicentertainmentlasvegas.com





