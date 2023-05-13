Kassi Beach House to Welcome EDC Weekend With House Party This Month

Just ahead of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will host the second annual 'EDC Warm-Up House Party' with Unity Events on Wednesday, May 17 from 9 p.m.-late. The evening will be complete with sounds from Unity Events, featuring Bella Hue, Jason White, Klutch Legacy, Shufasa and Sean Sabien. Attendees will toast to EDC weekend with special cocktails from Volcan Tequila, Hennessy and Belvedere Vodka.

The coastal Italian hotspot from famed restaurateur Nick Mathers, hosts Kassi House Party every Wednesday night from 9 p.m. - late. During Kassi House Party, guests enjoy half off all pastas and select bottles and featured cocktails in a high-energy environment inspired by Italian seaside trattorias.

Reservations can be made online at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Kassi Beach House