Jordan Davis Brings His 'Damn Good Time' Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only, October 21

Tour openers include Kameron Marlowe and Avery Anna. Public on sale for all shows will begin Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Apr. 10, 2023  
Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis today announced his DAMN GOOD TIME Tour, which will kick off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day Weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7), before wrapping in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, in October (10/21). Tour openers include Kameron Marlowe and Avery Anna. Public on sale for all shows will begin Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

The American Songwriter Cover Star recently brought hit songs "What My World Spins Around" to The Talk, "Tucson Too Late" to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and his current hit single "Next Thing You Know" to TODAY. The performances showcase some of what fans can come to expect on the upcoming tour and are off his highly-anticipated and critically acclaimed current album, Bluebird Days. The DAMN GOOD TIME Tour marks the latest in a series of milestones including his fifth career No. 1 at Country Radio, sold-out headlining dates at the Ryman Auditorium and across the U.S., CMA and NSAI Song of the Year wins and a recent iHeart Award nomination.

Featured by The Tennessean, Billboard, and more, Bluebird Days debuted to rave reviews, with Billboard noting "Davis soars on 'Bluebird Days'" and Entertainment Focus echoing, "Jordan Davis comes of age on new album 'Bluebird Days' and shows the world the type of mature, meaningful and melodic songwriter he is." The 17 song album includes Davis' recent multi-week No.1 "What My World Spins Around," and breakout hit, "Buy Dirt." Written by Davis along with his brother, Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins, the 2X Platinum hit "Buy Dirt" garnered numerous accolades including Song of the Year at the CMA and NSAI awards, as well as Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations and has more than 820 Million streams to date.

Having solidified himself as one of the industry's top singer-songwriters, 2022 marked a breakthrough year for Davis. In Bluebird Days, the award-winning singer and songwriter continues that momentum- allowing listeners to take a deeper look into his past and what has made him one of the most in-demand hitmakers in the industry through a combination of new tracks and fan-favorites. Bluebird Days is a "rich, deep, meaningful album" (Entertainment Focus) that digs deep into Davis's personal experiences and offers a wide range of emotions, meditations, and memories, matched by his Signature Sound blending traditional and contemporary genres and styles. "It's not just the lyrics...it's the way he summarizes life, love, family," notes Taste of Country.

"It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we've been seeing that out on the road in the live shows," says Davis. "Our fans knew every lyric to 'Next Thing You Know' even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger....I'm just so grateful everyone has been so supportive." Earlier this year Davis shared with American Songwriter, "The big thing for me was to show my growth. Growth in shows, growth in the songwriting, growth in the topics we're touching on. I really wanted to show how I've changed as an artist and a songwriter, for the better."

That growth is reflected in his upcoming DAMN GOOD TIME headlining run, where Davis will play his largest venues to date as a headliner. For a full list of tour dates and ticket sales information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.




