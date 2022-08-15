Jonas Brothers Announce Return of Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas at Park MGM

Due to popular demand, global pop icons Jonas Brothers announce the return of Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM for three exclusive nights with three unique set lists on November 10, 11 and 12, 2022. General ticket on sale begins Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information, please visit here.

The announcement follows the band's exclusive five-night Las Vegas residency at the venue this June and their recently wrapped REMEMBER THIS Tour. The 40-plus date run across the U.S. topped the Pollstar "2021 Year End: Top 100 Tours" chart as one of the highest grossing tours of 2021 with over 528,000 tickets sold.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit here.

Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's reimagined loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

All pre-sales end Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $49 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century.

The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records). The trio continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," selling over 1.2 million tickets.

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers only accelerated this momentum in 2021. They teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views. On its heels, they presented "Remember This" in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics.

The song notably paved the way for the 44-date REMEMBER THIS Tour with support from Kelsea Ballerini. In between sold out shows, they released their new single, "Who's In Your Head" which has skyrocketed up radio charts and amped up excitement for much more to come from Jonas Brothers. They have also been nominated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.