Jokesters Comedy Club Las Vegas Celebrates 1000th Show With $10 Tickets

Jokesters Comedy Club is offering general admission tickets for $10 the entire month of September as a way to say thank you to fans as they go into their third year.

Named 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Jokesters Comedy Club is celebrating their 1000thshow August 31stand Mayor Carolyn Goodman has proclaimed it Jokesters Comedy Club Day in Las Vegas.

Jokesters' anniversary show will feature resident headliner Don Barnhart. Audiences say Don's wit reminds them of a young George Carlin with an animated delivery. "Barnhart's stand up comedy show is a thrill ride of well-written, topical material exploring modern day society in a way that is hysterical, intelligent and thought provoking. Don's ability to keep audiences of all ages howling with laughter and coming back for more is what separates him from the average joke teller".

Barnhart just filmed his first Dry Bar Comedy Special for Vid Angel whose subscribers top over 4 million and hopes to bring some of that following to Jokesters Las Vegas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSIR5_mQG9A

Performing along with Barnhart are some of the clubs favorite headliners including Derek Richards, Rick D'Elia, Kathleen Dunbar, Rob Sherwood, Steven Briggs and some special "surprise" guests dropping in.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The D Casino Showroom, which is also home for many of Ivory Star Productions Shows including Friends - The Musical Parody, Marriage Can Be Murder, Laughternoon and Jokesters Comedy Club.

Tickets for Jokesters Comedy Club start at $29.95 and seating is on a first come first served basis although VIP seating and group discounts are available. To use the $10 ticket offer, use code, "1000" when purchasing tickets.

Jokesters is conveniently located inside The D Casino Hotel and features 3 hours of FREE Validated parking and is already considered one of the best Comedy Clubs in the country and also produces Jokesters TV.

Location: Located in the heart of Fremont Street Jokesters Comedy is on the 2nd floor Inside The D Casino Hotel 301 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 388-2111. Age: Jokesters Comedy Club is an 18 and over event. No minors allowed. Tickets for current or upcoming shows can be purchased online at thed.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=10





