Join AMERICAN IDOL's Michael Orland and Friends for an Interactive Open Mic Night at Myron's

It's your time to shine, Las Vegas. Come showcase your musical talents or sit back and cheer on some of the city's finest singers at a rare open-mic night at Myron's on November 20.



Headlining and hosting the event will be Michael Orland, who spent 16 years as American Idol's pianist and vocal coach and has appeared alongside numerous Broadway and other stars during his career.



Joining him will be Tony-Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) and singer/actress Ashley Argota Torres (CW's All American). But don't worry, you won't be competing against them; you'll be singing against your seatmates. Ticket buyers will receive an email one week prior to the show to see if they are interested in performing; from there they can begin selecting their song.



Participants are invited to sing show tunes, pop hits, jazz standards and more. The night's winner will take home a $200 Smith Center gift card, along with ultimate bragging rights.



Michael Orland & Friends

November 20 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

