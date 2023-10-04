John Lutz, Jonathan Mangum & Barrett Foa Join Hyprov As October's Special Guest Improvisors

The October improvisers bring a wealth of television experience including 30 Rock, Let's Make a Deal and NCIS:LA.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis announces the addition of John Lutz, and the return of Johnathan Mangum and Barrett Foa to its star-studded lineup of improvisers.

Starting Tuesday October 10th until Saturday October 14th, John Lutz (30 Rock) will join world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci to create hilarious scenarios based on audience suggestions and using hypnotized audience volunteers as the cast, bringing an exciting new dynamic to the hit show. Jonathan Mangum (Let's Make A Deal) and Barrett Foa (NCIS:LA) follow October 17th through 21st, and October 24th through 28th respectively.

Created by improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), and Mecci, HYPROV has been called "hilarious and fascinating'' by Time Out New York and "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality" by The Wall Street Journal. The New Yorker says, "say yes to HYPROV!"

The 90 minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or through Ticketmaster.




