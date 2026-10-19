Jimmy Carr to Perform KILLING JOKES at Wynn Las Vegas, Nov. 11-13, 2027
The award-winning comedian and television host will perform three back-to-back shows at the intimate Las Vegas venue.
Award-winning comedian, writer, and television host Jimmy Carr has announced his all-new stand-up comedy tour, KILLING JOKES, presented by Chambers Touring, which is headed to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a string of performances in November 2027. Carr will return to the stage on Nov. 11-13, 2027, for three back-to-back shows at the intimate venue.
Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com and JIMMYCARR.COM.
Jokes are like magnets. They attract some people and repel others. Fans attracted to Jimmy's brand of comedy and who think they can take the jokes are encouraged to purchase their tickets now. For tickets to Jimmy Carr's KILLING JOKES or for more information about these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.
Ticket Information
Performance Dates: Nov. 11 - Nov. 13, 2027; all shows at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT
Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and JIMMYCARR.COM
About Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr is an award-winning comedian, writer, television host, and one of the biggest names in comedy. Jimmy performs stand-up to sell-out crowds across the globe, bringing his shows to venues in over 50 countries. His last tour show, Terribly Funny, sold well over 1.2 million tickets globally, including in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, making it the biggest ever international stand-up comedy tour. His most recent tour, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny, has already surpassed that total and marked the first time this record-breaking comedian has toured in arenas in the UK and Ireland.
Jimmy is a household name in UK television, known for hosting over two decades of Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz. He hosts the smash hit, record-breaking UK version of Last One Laughing for Amazon, returning for a third series in 2027. Jimmy hosted several series of Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine for Comedy Central and I Literally Just Told You for Channel 4. He hosts the recently launched series Am I The A**hole for Comedy Central.
Jimmy co-wrote, executive produced, and acted in the period drama comedy spoof feature film Fackham Hall, released theatrically in the UK and US in December 2025, with a wider international rollout in early 2026, and praised by The Guardian as 'fast and funny'.
Jimmy has accrued a massive following online with over 20 million subscribers across all major social networks. His YouTube channel has 2.16 million subscribers and over 1.4 billion views, making him the most followed UK stand-up comedian on the platform. In recent years, Jimmy has been releasing content filmed at his live shows under the enormously successful 'Heckle Amnesty' strand on his YouTube channel. In December 2025, the 60-minute YouTube Original Jimmy Carr: Road Kill dropped, comprising his favourite heckle and crowd work interactions from his global tour shows throughout the year.
Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform: Funny Business (2016), Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017), His Dark Material (2021), and Natural Born Killer (2024). Jimmy has made multiple appearances on major US late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and has guested on podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony and What Now? With Trevor Noah.
About Encore Theater
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers reflects the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.
In 2025, Encore Theater once again ranked No. 1 as Billboard's Top Venue under 2,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.
About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.
About AEG Presents
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has a commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.
Photo Credit: Jimmy Carr / CHAMBERS TOURING PRESENTS
Photo Credit: Jimmy Carr / CHAMBERS TOURING PRESENTS
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