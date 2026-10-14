Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD BENEFIT GALA CONCERT SET FOR OCT. 16

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Broadway and Hollywood have long shared a creative partnership, bringing unforgettable musical theatre songs to the big screen and introducing generations of audiences to the music and stories that continue to define both worlds of entertainment. On Oct. 16, Las Vegas audiences can experience that celebrated musical legacy when Broadway Goes Hollywood takes the stage for a special concert gala fundraiser presented by Community Lutheran Church’s Spotlight Cabaret series.

The 90-minute, fast-paced musical revue features beloved songs from classic and contemporary Broadway and Hollywood productions, reimagined with a modern twist and performed by a cast of accomplished vocalists and entertainers. The evening will also support an ambitious musical undertaking: bringing God Lives in Glass in Concert to Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 1, 2027.

Niki Scalera

Photo Credit Killer Imaging

For Niki Scalera, whose Broadway credits include Hairspray, Tarzan and Footloose, the opportunity to perform this repertoire brings together two artistic worlds that have influenced her throughout her life.

"Growing up a fan of the Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway musical, this show is right up my alley!" Scalera said. "So many nostalgic, exciting, and moving songs in one show!"

The music's enduring appeal is part of what makes Broadway Goes Hollywood special. From the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood to contemporary musical theatre, the songs have continued to connect with audiences across generations.

“I think these songs and their themes are timeless,” Scalera said. “They still resonate today and inspire a reaction and move the audience.”

The production is the brainchild of PK Music Composer, arranger and producer Keith Thompson, whose credits include The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, The Cocktail Cabaret, Jersey Boys and Idaho! The Comedy Musical. Thompson will conduct a 12-piece orchestra featuring musicians with experience in major Las Vegas productions, including The Producers, Spamalot and Jersey Boys, as well as performers associated with Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns, Adele, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

The cast features Broadway veteran Brent Barrett (Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, Grand Hotel, Phantom and The Las Vegas Spectacular), Scalera, Maren Wade (Lady Like, Confessions of a Showgirl and The Cocktail Cabaret) and Ron Remke, whose credits include the West End production of The Book of Mormon, BAZ, The Cocktail Cabaret and Jubilee.

Renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry will also join the performers. His career includes appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and the White House, along with 10 Broadway shows and eight national tours. He has earned acclaim for his solo performances, including The Man at the Piano, The Hands of Liberace and Salute to Broadway. One of the evening’s highlights will feature Fortenberry performing a Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite with the full orchestra.

The musical selections will span a wide range of beloved productions, including West Side Story, Funny Girl, Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Dreamgirls. The program will also include music from Broadway and Hollywood's Golden Age, with special tributes to George Gershwin and the songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Beyond celebrating musical theatre, the gala serves a larger purpose for Community Lutheran Church, where the 5th Sunday Cabaret series, including Spotlight Cabarets, helps finance special musical projects and hire musicians. The initiative reflects the church's commitment to supporting live music and, whenever possible, presenting original works.

Proceeds from Broadway Goes Hollywood will help fund the orchestra for God Lives in Glass in Concert, which will bring a 150-voice choir and cast to Carnegie Hall. The production will feature members of Community Lutheran Church’s Celebration Choir alongside performers from the Las Vegas entertainment community, including young artists from Positively Arts. Students from the University of Nevada, Reno, and Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, will also participate, joined by singers and musicians from across the country who have been involved with previous productions or want to be part of the upcoming concert.

“We are very honored and humbled by the generosity of those who are willing to contribute to this extraordinary effort,” Thompson said. “Proceeds from this Spotlight Cabaret fundraising gala presentation of Broadway Goes Hollywood will be very helpful to our effort to take God Lives in Glass in Concert to Carnegie Hall on May 1, 2027, as it will help provide funding to hire a 12-piece orchestra that will join the 150-voice choir and cast on stage in the iconic concert venue.”

For audiences, the evening offers a chance to revisit familiar melodies, discover new dimensions in classic songs, and celebrate the performers who bring them to life. For the artists and organizers, it is also a chance to invest in the next chapter of live musical performance and help bring a community-driven production to one of the world's most celebrated concert stages.

Broadway Goes Hollywood will be presented as a concert gala fundraiser by the Spotlight Cabaret series of Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E Tropicana Ave., on Friday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $20 per person for the concert and include admission to the 5:30 pm silent auction, 50/50 drawing, mocktails, and snacks. On-demand access will also be available for purchase online for $20 from Oct 18 to Nov 17.

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