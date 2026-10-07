JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Myron's at The Smith Center

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Jim Caruso's Cast Party will return to Myron's at The Smith Center on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m., bringing its signature blend of impromptu performances, show-business camaraderie and sophisticated musical fun to Las Vegas. Hosted by entertainer Jim Caruso, with pianist, singer and musical director Billy Stritch at the piano, the evening invites local talent and visiting performers to share the spotlight.

A New York institution with more than two decades of Monday nights at Birdland, Cast Party combines the spontaneity of an open mic with the atmosphere of a theatrical after-party. Broadway performers, jazz singers, cabaret artists and emerging talents share the same microphone, creating a lineup that unfolds throughout the evening. Caruso's quick wit and Stritch's musical versatility keep the celebration moving, with surprises an essential part of the experience.

At Myron's, that format offers a natural meeting place for Las Vegas's entertainment community and the audiences who follow it. Performers are encouraged to bring sheet music and join the festivities, while music lovers can enjoy the evening from their seats. No two Cast Parties are alike: the pleasure lies in discovering who steps up to the microphone and what happens next.

Caruso is a singer, host and producer whose career encompasses cabaret, concert stages and Broadway, where he appeared alongside Liza Minnelli in Liza's at the Palace. In addition to hosting Cast Party, he produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series. He and Stritch also perform regularly at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle in New York.

Stritch is an award-winning pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger known for his interpretations of the Great American Songbook. His extensive performing career includes collaborations with Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett. At Cast Party, his accompaniment provides the musical foundation for an evening that can move from Broadway to jazz to an unexpected discovery in a matter of minutes.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the Piano takes place Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7pm at Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

Photo Credit: Bill Westmoreland



Photo Credit: Bill Westmoreland

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