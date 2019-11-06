Immersive Thriller KRAMPUS Returns To Vegas For A Second Year

To celebrate the holidays, Majestic Rep is bringing back its popular immersive experience: KRAMPUS. Created by Artistic Director Troy Heard, KRAMPUS is a darkly comic tale which invites audience members to a family party gone terribly wrong.

You're invited for a holiday gathering of drinks and snacks at the Krumeich house. You know them, that nice couple down the street...Jerry and Marge. The entire family's gathering tonight: Oma's in from Germany, daughter Carly's home from college, and son Kevin has just arrived with an uninvited guest...and an ancient curse. Something very dark has haunted the Krumeich family for centuries and tonight, you will help the defeat it...or succumb to it.

"The notion of a dark Christmas has become mainstream today," says creator Troy Heard, "that it made sense to combine that aesthetic with our immersive theatre style. We're inviting 'friends' over to a house for holiday party that goes terribly wrong - and this time it's not just the family tensions at the root of the conflict, but a real tangible evil with horns."

But it's not all doom and gloom: "Krampus is a fun type of spooky, more like a holiday episode of Tales from the Crypt rather than a terrifying nightmare," reaffirmed Heard. "Audiences will be involved in Christmas games, caroling, decorating gingerbread cookies...and perhaps experience in a human sacrifice or two."

Performances of KRAMPUS will be December 5 through 22, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The location will be at a private residence located in Northwest Las Vegas and will be revealed to ticket buyers upon purchase. The show is for audiences age 21 and up and audience size is limited to fourteen per show. Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Call 702-423-6366 for details.





