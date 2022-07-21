I WANNA BE EVIL: THE EARTHA KITT STORY To Play At The National Black Theatre Festival, August 2-5

I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story will take the stage at the National Black Theatre Festival, August 2-5 at 10:30pm at the Benton South - Gaines Ballroom (Formerly Embassy Suites)

Starring creator and writer Jenelle Lynn Randall as Eartha and Rick Podell, with direction by Yvans Jourdain and musical direction by Darnell White

From croaker sack to Chinchilla, Orson Welles called Eartha Kitt "the most exciting woman in the world". But in1968 she was blacklisted for "making the 1st Lady cry."

"I Wanna Be Evil" chronicles Eartha's destitute childhood, her affair with the Revlon heir and her volatile relationship with Hollywood.

